New Stat Reveals Just How Dominant Auburn Football Recruiting Has Been



It is no secret to anyone in Auburn at this point that Alex Golesh, the newest head coach of the Auburn Tigers, can recruit with the best. In this past month alone, he has added several top-rated recruits, but a new stat that recently came to light may illustrate just how good the Tigers’ recruiting has been as of late.

The stat itself is simple: Auburn, in its 2027 class, now holds a top-five recruit in five different states, meaning that in a tenth of American states, the Tigers possess one of the five-best football players in the 2027 class.

Those states? Alabama (of course), Georgia, Illinois, Missouri and Delaware.

The Tigers’ top-five Alabama recruit, Isaac McNeil, who the Tigers picked up last Tuesday, is a four-star linebacker who is currently rated as the third-best player in his home state.

Additionally, Donivan Moore, a four-star defensive lineman who is also from Alabama, sits just outside the top five and is rated as the sixth-best in the state. Pending his production in his final high school season, the Tigers could have two top-five in-state players.

Just across the border in Georgia, the Tigers’ latest pickup, four-star cornerback Chance Gilbert, is currently rated as the fourth-best player in the state. He announced his commitment on Monday night, bolstering an already-strong Auburn class with some additional star power.

A pair of running back recruits represent the Tigers’ top-five prospects in both Missouri and Illinois, as Kingston Miles, who committed to the Plains on June 1, is currently rated as the fifth-best player in the state of Missouri, while Myson Johnson-Cook is currently rated as the third-best player in Illinois.

This pair of top-rated four-star running backs certainly bodes well for the future of Auburn’s rushing attack, which is getting a bit of a stimulus this year with the addition of Baylor transfer Bryson Washington to an already-strong room led by senior Auburn returner Jeremiah Cobb.

Finally, the Tigers boast the No. 1 player in the state of Delaware in Layton von Brandt, a four-star offensive tackle who hails from Middletown. Brandt is also rated as the fifth-best offensive tackle in his class, and he is a massive pickup for an Auburn offensive line that is still looking to find its future identity.

Many have said that Golesh can only recruit three-stars, but his latest recruiting push seems to illustrate that he is able to shoot just about as high as he would like and still see success, even when competing with top programs like Alabama and Georgia.

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