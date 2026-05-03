Auburn ‘Very High’ for Top Six CB in 2028 Class

Over recent weeks, the Auburn Tigers have been working hard to solidify the future of Alex Golesh’s tenure by recruiting the 2028 class. One recruit that the Tigers have been eying, Langston Pridgeon, received an offer from Auburn on Tuesday, and Auburn is already high on his list.

Pridgeon would be a great acquisition for the Tigers, as the 6-foot-2, 175-pound cornerback is currently a four-star who is rated as the sixth-best corner in the class, as well as the best in-state cornerback from his home state of Virginia.

After Pridgeon received his offer, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young corner to chat all things Auburn, including his interest in the program.

“I'll put them very high [on my board],” he said. “I'm still getting to know about the program, but I just know, just like just being a football fan, I know a lot about a lot about Auburn. I know it's the best competition in the SEC…. they’re very high on my board.”

Interestingly, Pridgeon was offered by Tim Banks, who also pursued Pridgeon last year, when Banks was at Tennessee. So, there is already a level of familiarity with Auburn’s staff, which could play a big role in Pridgeon’s eventual decision.

“I know about Coach Tim Banks, his philosophy,” he said. “And I had a good talk with him, both when he was at Tennessee and then when he offered me at Auburn. So I know I know about Coach Tim Banks. He's a good, genuine person.”

Naturally, with Auburn as high on his board as they are, Pridgeon is planning to make a visit to the Plains, but details on exactly when are still being ironed out. Most likely, he will visit sometime this upcoming season for a game.

The bright lights of top-level recruitment are not too bright for Pridgeon, who says that he welcomes anyone who wants to take a shot at him on the field.

“I embrace that people are trying to come after me,” he said. “I feel like I'm just going to raise my level of play. I feel like I've really been in the lab working on my craft, getting faster, getting stronger. So I feel like my play in my junior season is going to be even better than my freshman and sophomore seasons. I'm coming for the number one player in the nation.”

So, what exactly about Pridgeon is so exciting for recruiting programs? Some would say it is his accolades or stats, which certainly play a part, but Pridgeon believes his biggest standout factor is not something you would see on a stat sheet.

‘I feel like I'm the most physical player on the field at any time, on our field or on anyone else’s,” he said. “I feel like no one in the field can match with my aggressiveness, just like the willingness to just hit somebody.”

As for his eventual college, there are four major things that Pridgeon is looking for.

“A position coach that's going to be hard on me, but it pushes me to reach my highest potential now,” he said. “A background of putting people in the NFL… I'm interested in engineering, so just a school that has a very good engineering program because that education is very important to me. Also, culture. A place where I can feel like I can be myself and thrive and not have to fit any type of person there.”

If the Tigers can steal Pridgeon away from other top programs that have offered him, including Georgia, Florida and Indiana, it would certainly be a massive win for Auburn, as Pridgeon’s unique mix of build, skill and mentality is quite hard to come by.

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