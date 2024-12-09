ESPN Tabs USC QB Best Transfer Fit for Auburn Tigers
After a little more deliberation, Auburn Tigers reserve quarterback Hank Brown has understandably decided to seek greener pastures away from the Plains.
As a stand alone breaking news item it might not move the dial much, but it's rather symbolic that the Tigers quarterback room is undergoing a pretty rapid makeover.
Prodigious high school talent Deuce Knight is inbound, but head coach Hugh Freeze suddenly finds himself with two quarterbacks when he said last week he wants four on the roster.
Some particularly interesting names have gotten bandied about just prior to the winter portal going live, but one name that keeps popping up for Auburn is Miller Moss who intends to transfer from USC.
"I really enjoyed my time at USC," Moss said, via ESPN. "It was transformative for my life as a whole and for me growing up for the last few years. I'm thankful. I gave that program everything I had.
"There comes a point where there's a time to move on to new opportunities, and I'm hoping to better myself as a person and player."
As Freeze looks to build a bridge toward Walker White and Knight, the fact that Moss is a former MVP of the 2023 Holiday Bowl fits the bill, at least according to Max Olsen of ESPN.
“Auburn coach Hugh Freeze knows he needs to go get a transfer quarterback who can take the Tigers to the next level in 2025,” wrote Olsen on ESPN+. “Auburn has a ton of promising young talent to build around, especially at wide receiver, with standout true freshmen Cam Coleman, Malcolm Simmons and Perry Thompson. Their presence makes Auburn an appealing destination for quarterbacks like Moss, who have one year left and are looking to put up big numbers next season.”
The competition will be fierce from other programs for Moss, and he's reportedly has trips to visit Missouri and Louisville lined up.
After all, during his junior year he threw for 2,555 yards and 18 touchdowns in the nine games where he received the starting nod. Perhaps the biggest question mark over Moss is the manner in which he lost his way and ultimately found himself benched in favor of sophomore Jayden Maiava by Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley.
However, he still sounds quietly confident in his own ability.
"There's nothing I wouldn't do for the guys in the locker room and guys I compete with. I'm hesitant to sell myself, but I have every confidence in myself as a player and a leader."
Bouncing back with a talented crop of wide receivers down in the Plains does appear to be a pretty good option if Moss wants to reignite his draft prospects.