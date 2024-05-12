Film Review: Auburn Prospect Shekai Mills-Knight
Auburn’s 2025 recruiting class does not possess a running back recruit, but two are likely to be added after not signing a player to tote the football from the 2024 recruiting class.
One of the Tigers’ top targets would be Shekai Mills-Knight. At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, Mills-Knight is an exciting running back to watch on HUDL. He’s a 3-star recruit by Rivals, 247, and On3. ESPN does not provide a ranking for Mills-Knight as of today.
More importantly, some scholarship offers Mills-Knight holds are from Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Miami, Utah, and Syracuse.
His official visit list includes Miami (May 31), Alabama (June 7), Auburn (June 10), and Tennessee (June 14).
To be honest, the Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School prospect is underrated when evaluating the schools offering him and his film does not lie either.
Let’s begin with power. Mills-Knight has a long and muscular frame, but that does not mean he cannot sink his hips and use them to deliver a blow to a defender. It’s quite the contrary. There’s a clip where he runs a defender over next to the sideline and continues onward for a touchdown.
Mills-Knight also provides patience as a runner. The Baylor School certainly has a talented offensive line. That being the case, Mills-Knight will select the best running lane instead of just chasing the first bit of daylight. This is where it’s fun to discuss him as an athlete and a football player.
When a defender penetrates, Mills-Knight uses a stiff arm, jump cut, or another move to make the first defender miss. One of the most important rules of being a running back is to make the first player miss and Mills-Knight does this consistently.
Even when he’s pinned in, Mills-Knight will move the pile forward for extra yards. It’s good to see him take what is available and not just dance around and lose yardage.
Spinning off tacklers, placing a hand on the ground to keep his balance, and keeping his feet churning, are additional qualities to admire about Mills-Knight’s running style after contact.
Finally, he’s not a 4.3 sprinter but Mills-Knight does accelerate quickly and showcases the long speed to bust open long runs. This is a player who could be a big-time college running back. Auburn would do well to sign him.