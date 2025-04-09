Five-Star Safety Names Auburn as Finalist
Auburn Tigers’ head coach Hugh Freeze and defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin have made a massive push in recent weeks to get defensive recruits in the 2026 recruiting class. While many haven’t committed yet, the Tigers continue to be in the running for some of the top recruits in the country.
This is no different with five-star safety Jireh Edwards from Upper Marlboro (Md.), who has named the Tigers as one of his five finalists.
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound safety stars for Upper Marlboro (Md.) St. Frances Academy and already has 37 offers with his top-five schools being Auburn, Texas A&M, Oregon, Maryland and Georgia.
The Tigers just had a visit with Edwards. It was his first visit to the Plains and it appeared to be one that he enjoyed.
"This is a real part of my decision," Edwards said, according to Rivals' Caleb Jones. "I would never think the guys like Blake Woodby, Bryce Deas, Durrell Robinson, Darion Smith would ever lead me wrong. So, that's some good guys. I definitely look up to them."
Edwards was teammates with many of those mentioned at St. Frances Academy. According to Edwards, he looks up to many of his former and potentially future teammates. It is why the Tigers are so high on his list.
"[The Tigers are] at the top of my list, right there with Texas A&M, Oregon and Georgia," Edwards said. "They do a really hard job. I can never sit over a school because the next day, Auburn will come text me and tell me some good stuff. Auburn will always have that love for me."
Last season, Edwards was part of the nation’s top high school defenses with St. Frances. He had 92 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, six pass break ups and three forced fumbles. He played in the Under Armour All-America Game.