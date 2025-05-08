Five-Star WR Target Sets Commitment Date
After releasing his final six schools in February, of which the Auburn Tigers were included, 2026 five-star receiver Cederian Morgan (Alexander City, Alabama) revealed Wednesday he will announce his decision on July 2, less than two weeks after he wraps up his summer official visit schedule.
Morgan, a consensus top five receiver in the class, will visit all six of his finalists with trips to Colorado on Friday, Georgia on May 16, Clemson on May 30, Florida on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Alabama on June 20.
While Auburn seemingly led early in his recruitment, While Florida is in the running and could make a strong push after hosting Morgan, in-state Alabama appears to be the leader in Morgan's recruitment after Auburn seemingly held the lead throughout 2024. Alabama holds an 89.4 percent chance, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, after a prediction on April 27.
Auburn could make a push after his visit on June 13, something they've done already.
"The environment is amazing,” Morgan told On3 regarding an earlier visit with the Tigers. “The fans, coaches and family, it all feels like a big family. I get excited every time I’m here.”
The Tigers are currently off to a relatively strong start in its 2026 recruiting class with seven total commits, two of which are receivers. Auburn holds pledges from four-star Devin Carter of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County and three-star Denairius Gray of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna.
Auburn's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 14 overall, according to On3.