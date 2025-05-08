Auburn Daily

Five-Star WR Target Sets Commitment Date

Cederian Morgan has scheduled his commitment date, which will come after he visits all six of his finalists.

Cam Parker

Cederian Morgan, Class of 2026 wide receiver of Benjamin Russell High school in Alexander City, Alabama, catches a ball during the 2024 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson in Clemson June 5, 2024. Morgan, 38th overall ranked in the ESPN300 2026 recruiting ranking list, announced on social media X (formerly known as Twitter) Clemson offered him June 5, 2024.
Cederian Morgan, Class of 2026 wide receiver of Benjamin Russell High school in Alexander City, Alabama, catches a ball during the 2024 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson in Clemson June 5, 2024. Morgan, 38th overall ranked in the ESPN300 2026 recruiting ranking list, announced on social media X (formerly known as Twitter) Clemson offered him June 5, 2024. / Ken Ruinard - staff / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

After releasing his final six schools in February, of which the Auburn Tigers were included, 2026 five-star receiver Cederian Morgan (Alexander City, Alabama) revealed Wednesday he will announce his decision on July 2, less than two weeks after he wraps up his summer official visit schedule.

Morgan, a consensus top five receiver in the class, will visit all six of his finalists with trips to Colorado on Friday, Georgia on May 16, Clemson on May 30, Florida on June 6, Auburn on June 13 and Alabama on June 20.

While Auburn seemingly led early in his recruitment, While Florida is in the running and could make a strong push after hosting Morgan, in-state Alabama appears to be the leader in Morgan's recruitment after Auburn seemingly held the lead throughout 2024. Alabama holds an 89.4 percent chance, according to On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, after a prediction on April 27.

Auburn could make a push after his visit on June 13, something they've done already.

"The environment is amazing,” Morgan told On3 regarding an earlier visit with the Tigers. “The fans, coaches and family, it all feels like a big family. I get excited every time I’m here.”

The Tigers are currently off to a relatively strong start in its 2026 recruiting class with seven total commits, two of which are receivers. Auburn holds pledges from four-star Devin Carter of Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County and three-star Denairius Gray of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna.

Auburn's 2026 recruiting class ranks No. 14 overall, according to On3.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting