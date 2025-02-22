Five-Star Receiver Names Gators as Finalist
The Florida Gators are in contention for one of the top receivers in the class of 2026.
Five-star Cederian Morgan of Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell on Friday released his top six schools, which include Florida, Auburn, Alabama, Clemson, Colorado and Georgia. Morgan is rated as the No. 7 overall recruit in the country, No. 1 receiver and No. 1 prospect in the state of Alabama by Rivals.
Both Rivals and the 247 Sports Composite list Morgan (6-5, 210 pounds) as a five-star prospect.
Morgan has also scheduled official visits with each of the finalists, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Alabama and Auburn seem to be front runners for Morgan after recent visits with both schools. Both On3 and Rivals give the Tigers the edge over the Crimson Tide.
“The environment is amazing,” Morgan told On3 regarding his visit with the Tigers. “The fans, coaches and family, it all feels like a big family. I get excited every time I’m here.”
Despite Alabama and Auburn seemingly in the lead, Florida has a propensity to get in serious contention for recruits after visits. The Gators will host Morgan from June 6 until June 8.
Morgan is the latest blue-chip prospect to name the Gators as a finalist in his respective recruitment.
Four-star offensive lineman Felix Ojo included Florida in his top eight, four-star safety Bralan Womack put the Gators in his top four, five-star offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho had Florida in his top 11, four-star offensive lineman Bear McWhorter named the Gators in his top five and four-star offensive lineman Heze Kent had Florida in his top five.
Additionally, the Gators are finalists for four-star athlete Tyriq Green, four-star running back Jonaz Walton, four-star interior lineman Canon Pickett and four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland.
Florida currently holds two commitments in its 2026 recruiting class in four-star quarterback Will Griffin and four-star safety Devin Jackson.