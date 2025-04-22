Former Auburn Tigers DL Transfers Back to The Plains
Former Auburn Tigers’ defensive lineman Jay Hardy is transferring back to Auburn, from the Liberty Flames. He transferred to Liberty after the 2020 season. He will now follow Tigers’ head coach Hugh Freeze who was the Flames’ head coach prior to his time back to Auburn.
"When Freeze called me, that let me know that he still cared for me,” Hardy said. “And it was more than ball when he called me first, letting me know that he wanted me to still come play for him."
Hardy was part of the 2020 recruiting class under Gus Malzahn. Hets another year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and redshirting in 2021. The senior has two years of eligibility for when he returns to the Plains.
During his time at Liberty, he made 54 total tackles, two sacks and three pass deflections. He will join a skilled rotation of defensive tackles that will be looking to make a difference on the Tigers’ front seven.
Freeze wasn’t the only coach that Hardy built a relationship with at Liberty. He also got close to defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, the current defensive line coach at Auburn.
"Me and Vontrell were real close," Hardy said. "I say that started because I think my first year at Liberty, I wasn't really playing. I was just always in Vontrell's pocket, just trying to learn something every day. He was always that guy getting me better. Now he's a D-line coach. I think he's learned more and I've learned more since I've been in college. So putting those two together would probably be really good."
The two will get to build on their relationship and work together once again at the Plains. Hardy is the third commitment in two days for Hugh Freeze and his staff. They also got former Maryland linebacker Caleb Wheatland and FAMU defensive lineman James Ash.
With the transfer portal closing in just four days, expect Freeze to grab his final additions to finalize the Auburn Tigers roster.