Former Miami Hurricanes LB Commitment Trending Towards Auburn Tigers
Even with their season opener against Alabama A&M set to take place later today at Jordan-Hare Stadium, the Auburn Tigers have not taken their foot off the gas on the recruiting trail.
Auburn’s visitor list for week one is loaded with some of the country’s top talent and head coach Hugh Freeze and company will be looking to take full advantage.
Notable flip targets such as Na’eem Offord, an elite cornerback from Birmingham and the No. 6 player nationally, and Deuce Knight, the No. 5 quarterback in the class of 2025, will be in attendance.
Another prospect who Auburn is putting a considerable amount of effort into landing is Elijah Melendez, a 4-star linebacker who decommitted from Miami on Saturday and is visiting Auburn this weekend.
247Sports’ Christian Clemente and and Tom Loy have each put in a crystal ball for Melendez to commit to Auburn with a level of confidence at six.
Melendez is the No. 4 linebacker in the country and No. 92 prospect nationally regardless of position according to Rivals.
Aside from Auburn and Miami, Melendez holds offers from programs such as Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Tennessee and Texas A&M.
Another expert prediction logged for Melendez to select Auburn came from Steve Wiltfong of On3. Melendez could announce his decision before the end of the weekend.
Melendez attends Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Fla., located 3.5 hours north of Miami where he was previously committed. The drive from Kissimmee to Auburn is just short of seven hours. It's telling that Melendez bypassed Gainesville where the Gators and Hurricanes are playing on Saturday in favor of Auburn against Alabama A&M.