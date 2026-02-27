Four-Star Mater Dei Cornerback Includes Auburn in Top 10, Sets Visit Date

The Auburn Tigers may be stretched thin for corners in 2026, but DJ Durkin appears determined not to allow that to be the case in 2027. Recently, highly-ranked cornerback Danny Lang, who plays for Mater Dei in California, announced that he has narrowed his recruitment down to 10 schools, and Auburn made that list.

Also on Lang’s list are several heavy hitters, including Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Washington, USC, Miami, Michigan and UNC. Lang, who is a consensus four-star, is currently rated as the ninth-best cornerback in the 2027 class and the sixth-best player in California.

NEWS: Four-Star CB Danny Lang is down to 10 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 170 CB from Los Angeles, CA is ranked as a Top 100 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/1uutVOchtx pic.twitter.com/Q0db3fIzUA — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 26, 2026

Lang announced on Tuesday that he has set an official visit to Auburn, which is scheduled for June 5. He also scheduled visits to USC and Oregon for later that month, and his decision day is scheduled for July 2.

Greg Biggins, a national recruiting analyst for 247 Sports, took a look at Lang back in April of 2025.

“He’s a reactionary athlete who flies to the football and plays a physical game,” Biggins said. “He’s a well-rounded defensive back who can run, cover, play the football and shows solid football instincts. He’s a high-effort player, and his motor is always going. He has a nice edge to his game and plays with a mean streak.”

Auburn has had no shortage of secondary players with a “mean streak,” as Biggins put it, as notable Auburn names like Smoke Monday and Champ Anthony have made headlines many a time over the past few years for their aggressive style of play. If Auburn can land him, Lang could very well be the next hard-hitting defensive back for Tiger fans to root for.

Auburn’s 2027 class, where Lang would reside, is quite sparse at the moment. Currently, it boasts just two recruits: four-star defensive lineman Donivan Moore and three-star tight end Trae Proctor. If Lang decides to come to Auburn on his decision day, he could very well be the catalyst for a season of top-level recruiting from Alex Golesh and Durkin.