Freeze, Auburn Go All In for Big Cat Weekend
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze has notable recent history at the Big Cat Weekend, after all, that's when he laid the foundations for what is now known as the "Freeze Four" on the Plains.
Buoyed with the fairly fresh memories of 4-star recruit Perry Thompson switching his allegiances from Alabama to Auburn, the prevailing hope is that something similar is written in the stars once again this Saturday.
Critical to the potential recruitment heist is whether or not Freeze can prove that his powers of persuasion can turn high school stars onto what he's doing with the ambitious Tigers program.
It's not worth soft soaping things however, some setbacks have been taken on the chin with the Tigers recruitment drive just recently. Having lost some notable momentum, slipping well down the recruitment rankings isn't ideal, but that negative narrative is just itching to change.
Thankfully, Freeze is certainly not lacking in confidence heading into the high profile mixer with the cream of high school talent - he feels they can make tangible in-roads.
"I expect it to pick back up with Big Cat. We're never out of the fight on the guys we want, I don't believe that," Freeze declared at the SEC media Days. "We're not going to win every battle, but we're on the right ones, and I do think, Big Cat, hopefully we persuade a few more to come with us."
Getting the ball rolling once again for Coach Freeze might consist of locking down four-star safety prospect Anquon Fegans - who has already been seriously leaning toward Auburn.
Fairly neatly, Fegans plans to make his commitment announcement on July 29th, and don't be surprised if his teammate at Thompson high school school, edge rusher Jared Smith, isn't a primary target for Freeze over the weekend.
Reinforcements at the cornerback spot could see Blake Woodby take his 4-star talents to the Auburn campus on a more permanent basis . That would be a tremendous addition for defensive coordinator DJ Durkin, but Freeze is facing stiff competition from Maryland and the Oregon Ducks for his commitment.
Rolling with the punches, especially in the grander scheme of the cutthroat recruitment game, is simply par for the course. Nevertheless, Freeze absolutely won't want to come away empty handed, bottomline is he will be looking to lay his marker that Auburn can wine and dine and also close deals.
So, if Freeze were to secure a mother-load of big names like Fegans and perhaps even Woodby, the chances are that he'll find himself getting dunked in.the swimming pool once again - better bring the towel then coach.