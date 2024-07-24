Key 2025 Recruits Visiting Auburn During Big Cat Weekend
Auburn Football is set to impress potential incoming talent at the annual Big Cat Weekend. Starting on Saturday, the Tigers have a shot to make noise on the recruiting trail.
Let’s take a look at some key names from the 2025 recruiting class paying Auburn a visit during a crucial weekend.
With an announcement date coming the weekend after Big Cat Weekend, the Tigers just have to keep impressing the 5-star edge. The 247 Crystal Ball projects Smith will commit to Auburn.
They’ve been working on getting Smith for some time, so this could be the last step in a big payoff.
Smith is ranked the 19th-best player in the country and the second-ranked player at both his position and from Alabama.
Similar situation to Smith except the announcement is scheduled on Monday. Anquon Fegans goes to Auburn for another visit and, ideally, commits right after.
The 4-star safety is currently projected to commit to the Tigers. Fegans is the 98th-ranked player in the country according to 247 Sports and the ninth-ranked player at both his position and from Alabama.
247 Sports’ Crystal Ball has Blake Woodby heading to Auburn. There’s a clear reason why. Since he decommited from Ohio State in May, the 4-star cornerback has made an official visit to Auburn and attended one of their camps.
While he’s continued to visit other schools, a third consecutive month of visiting Auburn in some fashion shows strong interest in the program. There is no scheduled announcement date yet for a commitment.
Woodby is the No. 3 cornerback nationally by ESPN.
Perhaps the Tigers have a shot to win back over a notable decommitted player. The 4-star linebacker out of Winona, Mississippi, decommited from Auburn on June 28. While Mississippi State is viewed as the front-runner, per 247 Sports, but Auburn is still considered a top school to land Lockhart.
Lockhart is ranked on 247 Sports as the 142nd player in the country, the 17th-ranked player and the 17th player at his position.
A major offensive target for Auburn will be paying yet another visit. Ousmane Kromah made in official visit back in May and an unofficial visit back in March.
Kromah participated in Auburn’s 7-on-7 Camp as well, and had a couple highlights.
Kromah currently has no Crystal Ball projection on 247 Sports, but this could be the weekend to change that. He is currently ranked as the 164th best player in the country and seventh-ranked running back.
The 4-star running is currently predicted to commit to Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels. This would be Mills-Knight’s second visit to Auburn. The first was back on June 10.
He is currently the 19th-ranked running back in the country by On3.