Golesh’s Recruiting Efforts Are Not Done Yet For Auburn, Says Analyst

The Auburn Tigers have, rather surprisingly, dominated on the recruiting trail this summer. As it stands, the Tigers’ 2027 class currently ranks among the top-10 in the country, according to most major ranking systems, as well as top five in the SEC.

With 24 commits to his name, one would think Alex Golesh would be satisfied with his first full recruiting cycle as the Tigers’ head coach. However, that may not be the case, according to Yellowhammer News’ Michael Brauner.

“By the sounds of it, more players may be on the way in the month of July as Golesh continues to lay the groundwork for what his program will be, building and developing relationships with local prospects across the Southeast.”

The Tigers are still involved in a few high-profile commitments, including that of Karlos May, a four-star defensive lineman who is currently a top pick to end up at Ohio State, though his chances of landing with the Buckeyes are not as high as Deshawn Hall’s chances to end up at Penn State were before he committed to Auburn.

Of course, anything is possible in the chaos that is recruiting, but the most impressive part of Golesh’s recruiting efforts has to be the fact that no recruit has ever seen how a Golesh-led Auburn team actually performs on the field.

Sure, they have seen his product at South Florida, but the SEC is an entirely different ballgame as far as competition goes, and the fact that Golesh boasts one of the top classes in the country without a consistent product is quite impressive. However, that begs the question: how will Auburn’s recruiting fare once the team actually takes the field in September?

Of course, if the Tigers dominate in 2026, recruiting certainly gets easier. However, if the Tigers fall from grace this year, much like highly talented Hugh Freeze-led teams of the past, recruits may decide other programs will give them better chances than a potential repeat of the consistent disappointment that was Freeze’s tenure.

“Golesh is going to have to show that his system actually works on Saturdays in the fall as an SEC head coach, and fans would love to see some serious improvement on offense at the very least during the 2026 season,” Brauner said. “But in terms of what can actually be evaluated so far, this program looks like it’s in very good hands.”

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