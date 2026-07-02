CBS Sports, ESPN Rank Auburn’s 2027 Class in Top-10 After Busy June

The Auburn Tigers seemed to kick their recruiting efforts up a notch in June, and as a result, their class now ranks among the best in the country. This is certainly an incredible confidence booster for the future of the Tigers’ success, but just how good is the Tigers’ class, exactly?

Well, according to CBS Sports and ESPN, Auburn’s 2027 class currently ranks as the ninth-best in the nation. This matches the 247Sports ranking of the Tigers’ class, though Rivals still has the Tigers rated a bit lower at No. 12.

“As he tries to establish a new culture on The Plains, first-year coach Alex Golesh has been hard at work on the recruiting trail,” CBS Sports’ Austin Nivison wrote. “Auburn is already up to 25 commits in the 2027 cycle, and there is plenty of quality within that quantity… Now the question is whether Auburn can keep this momentum rolling into the fall.”

Nivison was certainly correct in his evaluation of ‘plenty of quality within that quantity,’ as the Tigers’ 2027 class is currently headlined by Isaac McNeil, the fourth-best linebacker in the country and the second-best player from Alabama, who committed to the Tigers on June 2.

Additionally, the Tigers have landed commitments from top players such as Deshawn Hall, James Pace, Nate Kamba and Chance Gilbert, all in the last 30 days, as Alex Golesh looks to continue to bolster the future of his program.

“Four-star receiver Deshawn Hall joined the group in late June and arrives with plenty of height (6-5),” ESPN’s Craig Haubert wrote. “They have also added play speed to their secondary with the big addition of Chance Gilbert, who has been regularly recorded hitting 22 mph in game play. Among several other DB additions, three-star Knyair Crumb is a physical presence and good tackler who also possesses good speed and can bring some position versatility.”

Auburn, interestingly, is the only team in CBS’s top-10 to not boast a five-star commit in their class, a unique facet of the Tigers’ recruiting strategy that has yet to be explained. It could be that Golesh is striking out in the recruitments of five-stars, but the Tigers have not even really trended for any true five-stars this season.

Is Golesh choosing to stay away from five-star talent in an effort to build a more consistent, balanced class? Only time will tell.

The Tigers are certainly poised for success in the upcoming seasons, even though their current 2026 outlook may be a bit more uncertain. Golesh has found the next man up for his running backs Jeremiah Cobb and Bryson Washington, a few top receivers, an incredibly talented group of offensive linemen and a host of top-level defensive pieces that should prove to make a massive difference for the program once they head to the Plains in 2027.

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