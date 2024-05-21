How Many Recruiting ‘Upsets’ Will Auburn Pull Off?
Looking ahead to Auburn’s remaining official visitors list, it’s a tremendous list of recruits slated to trek to the Plains. That also includes a few prospects Auburn would love to sign but may not be the favorite to do so.
Here’s a closer look at four Auburn recruits who would help the Tigers sign a top-10 recruiting class.
Derick Smith, WR, Selma (Ala.) Southside
Despite being committed to Alabama, Smith will officially visit Auburn (May 31) and the Crimson Tide (June 7). On March 11, Smith became a member of Bama’s recruiting class but is not completely done with his recruitment with an official set for the Plains.
He’s the #59 prospect by On3 and for good reason. Smith’s all-around football skills make him unique. He’s a striker as a safety and runs by defensive backs as a receiver.
Julian Lewis, QB, Carrollton (Ga.) High School
Auburn’s long-shot status is out the window. One could argue the Tigers are even the team to beat for the No. 1 player by ESPN and Rivals. It’s the point that the Tigers continue to climb the ladder that matters.
He’s still technically a USC commitment. Thus, Auburn must finish the deal. Look for Lewis’s recruitment to carry over into the fall regardless of where he is committed. For now, Indiana (May 31), Southern California (June 7), and Auburn (June 14) are Lewis’s official visit dates.
Caleb Cunningham, WR, Ackerman (Miss.) Choctaw County
Depending on who one asks, most people inside the recruiting industry believe On3’s #17 overall recruit will sign with Mississippi State or Ole Miss. Many outside the Magnolia State are still trying, Auburn included.
Auburn (May 31), Florida (June 7), Tennessee (June 14), and Alabama (June 21) are on the docket for Cunningham. It’s almost a lock that official visits to both in-state schools will also happen.
Ousmane Kromah, RB, Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County
Georgia and Florida State are the two schools to watch, according to the recruiting scuttlebutt. As for recruiting Kromah, he is coming off his Auburn (May 17) official visit that went well.
Plus, AU needs two running backs in the 2025 class after none were signed in 2024. Auburn has playing time to sell.