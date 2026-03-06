How Personal Ties Could Give Auburn an Edge for TE Recruit

The Auburn Tigers have been quite busy with recruiting in the past few weeks, as Alex Golesh and company have offered a plethora of potential future Tigers. One such offer, 2028 tight end Bennett Conyers, received an offer from the program on Thursday, and Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him to discuss the offer and his recruitment as a whole.

“[The offer] went well,” he said. “I called Coach (Larry) Scott during school this morning, and we had a nice conversation. I enjoyed speaking with him.”

For Conyers, though, this offer goes deeper than just being another big school. He said that his aunt, uncle and cousins all attended Auburn and that he vividly remembers watching the “Kick Six.”

“The energy around the program is outstanding and the fans and atmosphere at Auburn are almost unmatched,” he said. “The coaching staff at Auburn knows how to compete and win. Especially with a lot of the coaches coming up from a 9-4 South Florida team with a lot of talent.”

Despite such a rich history with the program, though, Conyers is still taking it slow with his recruitment and looking for the school that is the best fit for him.

“Auburn is definitely on my board and is a school I would consider,” he said. “It is a great SEC program with awesome history and culture. Because I am just a 2028, it is too early to say where any school is on my board.”

Conyers also holds offers from programs like South Carolina and Ole Miss, and it is not hard to see why.

“I think that my route running and hands are one of the best in the 2028 tight end class,” he said, “as well as my effort.”

Despite these big-time offers, Conyers said he is committed to the grind for the rest of his years in high school and beyond.

“I am going to continue to put my head down and grind,” he said. “These offers don’t mean anything until you can prove you can compete at the highest level and nothing is given to you.”

Auburn has yet to land a 2028 commit at this time despite offering a plethora of top talent, but Conyers could be the first addition to the future of Alex Golesh’s program. The Tigers will have to land him first, though.