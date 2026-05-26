Meet the Auburn Tigers: WR Jeremiah Koger

The Auburn Tigers have been hard at work as they attempt to replace the “Freeze Four,” a highly-rated group of young receivers that were originally recruited by Hugh Freeze. Most of the group, barring Bryce Cain, are now at other programs, so the Tigers have been forced to improvise as they look to create a passing attack for the upcoming season.

One target who could quickly become a household name for Tiger fans is Jeremiah Koger, a wide receiver who transferred in from, you guessed it, Alex Golesh’s 2025 South Florida squad. Interestingly, Koger played high school football for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md., a school that is quickly becoming a pipeline for future Tigers.

Out of St. Frances, Koger was a three-star prospect who was rated as the 171st-best wide receiver in the 2025 class, as well as the 51st-best in-class player from the state of Maryland. He chose Golesh’s Bulls over programs like Wake Forest, Maryland and NC State.

63 yard Touchdown by Jeremiah Koger



South Florida looking to put this one away pic.twitter.com/EaShUn3Gmu — NFL Paint (@NFLPaint) October 11, 2025

Unlike many of the Tigers’ new squad, Koger has played just one season at the collegiate level, though he certainly made the most of his time with the Bulls. In his true freshman season at USF, Koger played in all of the Bulls’ games and racked up 597 yards and eight touchdowns on 38 receptions.

His best game as a Bull came in November, when he hauled in nine receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, in a game that the Bulls eventually lost to Navy. For reference, no Tiger had a game-high of 108 yards or more last year until DJ Durkin took over ahead of the Tigers’ matchup with Vanderbilt.

Koger was rated as a four-star transfer when he entered the portal on January 3, and he quickly committed to the Tigers just two days later, on the fifth. Final transfer portal rankings list Koger as the 43rd-best wide receiver in the portal and the 221st-best player overall.

Now, Koger is expected to be a starter for the Tigers, as Auburn resets its offense around quarterback Byrum Brown with other familiar faces, such as other USF transfers Chas Nimrod, who had 466 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, and Keshaun Singleton, who has 1,285 yards and 11 touchdowns over the last two seasons with the Bulls.

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