No. 1 Dual-Threat QB Lists Auburn as Finalist
The Auburn Tigers are officially one of two schools still in the running for one of the nation's best quarterbacks in the 2026 recruiting class.
Jackson (Ala.) four-star quarterback Landon Duckworth on Wednesday named the Tigers and South Carolina as his final two schools and is cancelling his remaining official visits, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett. Duckworth (6-3, 200 pounds) is rated as ESPN's No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in this year's cycle.
While one of two schools left in the running, South Carolina seems to be the front-runner despite Duckworth decommitting from the Gamecocks over a year ago. On3's Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong have both given predictions for Duckworth to choose South Carolina over Auburn, both of which came before his visit with the Gamecocks on June 6.
He visited Auburn the weekend prior to his visit with South Carolina.
Despite South Carolina seemingly being the favorites, Auburn will get another crack at Duckworth this weekend as Duckworth replaces his trip to Florida State with another visit with the Tigers, according to Wiltfong.
Duckworth currently does not have a commitment date set.
As it stands, the Tigers hold commitments from eight recruits in the 2026 cycle after recently receiving a pledge from three-star running back Eric Perry.
Auburn also holds commitments from four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle, four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett, four-star receiver Devin Carter, three-star receiver Denairius Gray, three-star lineman Parker Pritchett and three-star safety Wayne Henry.