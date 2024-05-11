Official Visits Are Taking Shape For An Elite Georgia Prep Defensive Line Recruit
Auburn is battling for a top defensive line recruit.
Justus Terry is the prospect in question. Coming from Manchester (Ga.) High School, Terry possesses the physical traits to one day be a top-notch SEC player. He’s 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds now, and could play near the 300-pound mark in college. Here’s the latest with his recruitment.
First, which official visits does Terry have lined up?
“Yes sir. I have UGA (May 31), Southern California (June 7), Alabama (June 14), and then Ohio State (June 21).”
As for Auburn, that’s a plan that’s being worked out for this summer. It’s not surprising, with multiple unofficial visits already taken by Terry to the Plains.
“Yes sir. I haven’t planned one yet, but they’ll for sure get one. For sure.”
A couple of schools appear to be going after Terry the most.
“UGA. They always told me it’s a marathon. So, they are coming hard. Bama is not letting up either now. I can’t lie. Coach Freddie Roach, he was just up here the other day to talk to me. So he’s coming hard.”
Terry is still looking around but technically committed to the Trojans. Why did he like Southern California so much?
“What got me interested was really the things outside of football. I want to major in business and entrepreneurship to start my own business. With them being one of the biggest schools in business, that was just great for me. And the population is big out there (in Los Angeles). So, if I start a business out there, if I can get things going at a young age, I know I can create generational wealth.
Terry also made it clear that he’s continuing his recruitment into the fall. Look for him to be busy seeing college campuses through next season.