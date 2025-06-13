Pair of Five-Star Recruits en Route to Auburn This Weekend
AUBURN, Ala.- The Auburn Tigers are hosting a pair of five-stars in safety Bralan Womack and wide receiver Cederian Morgan. Womack is the No. 1 safety, and Morgan is the No. 2 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class according to 247 Sports.
Womack, the 5-foot-11 high school senior from Flowood, Miss., gained the nod to earn himself Mississippi Gatorade Player of the Year honors during his junior campaign at Hartfield Academy. Womack totaled 39 tackles and eight interceptions during his player-of-the-year campaign. He also played on the offensive side of the ball, catching 54 passes for 1,045 and 13 touchdowns.
Morgan is from Alexander City, Ala., only 45 minutes from Auburn. He reeled in 70 receptions for 1,162 receiving yards to go along with 14 touchdowns in this past football season.
Morgan is listed as 6-foot-4, making him an inch taller than current Auburn wideout Cam Coleman.
Both recruits are multisport athletes, both participating in track and field. Bralan Womack was a state qualifier in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. Cederian Morgan also played basketball, where he averaged 14.4 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. His ability to rebound could also correlate to his ability to make plays in jumpball situations.
Both players have one more official visit on the calendar each, with Bralan Womack visiting Ohio State next week and Cederian Morgan visiting Auburn rival Alabama, emphasizing the importance of making an impression on the recruits this weekend.
Hugh Freeze and company need to improve on the 2026 recruiting class, which currently ranks 51st in the country, according to 247 Sports.
Morgan is expected make his commitment decision on July 2 with Womack making his choice in a couple months Aug. 22.