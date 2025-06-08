Auburn Daily

SEC School Vying to Flip Auburn Commit

Hezekiah Harris is currently the Auburn Tigers' highest-rated commit.

Cam Parker

Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris.
Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris. / Cam Parker / Auburn Tigers on SI
In this story:

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite being committed to the Auburn Tigers, Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris had the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers as flip contenders heading into the summer.

Leaving his official visit with Florida on Sunday, Harris, Rivals' No. 11 edge rusher prospect in the country, still had both programs as flip contenders but emphasized his commitment to Auburn remains strong.

"It's still strong with my brother going there and everything," he said.

Harris, Auburn's highest-rated commit of the 2026 recruiting class, first committed to Auburn on July 27, 2024, and has family ties to the program with his brother, Malachi, joining the program as an offensive line transfer from Austin Peay.

Harris will visit Tennessee in two weeks and plans on visiting all three schools during the season for a game. He also said he plans on keeping his recruitment open until signing day in December.

"I would say, just keep building relationships with me, because that's the number one thing for me, connections," he said on how Florida and Tennessee could flip him from Auburn.

As far as the Gators are concerned as a flip contender, Florida seemingly made progress over the weekend, but Harris did not give too much detail about the program's chances. He did cite UF's atmosphere, coaching styles and the program treating him as a priority as why the Gators remain a contender.

Highlights included spending time with head coach Billy Napier and edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, both of whom Harris said are treating him like a top priority.

"(Napier)'s a great coach. Let me and my family know I'm a priority for him," he said.

Still, Harris is Auburn's recruit to lose even as Florida and Tennessee contend for a flip. Leaving his visit with the Tigers last week, Harris said he had felt he made the right decision committing to Auburn.

More From Auburn Tigers on SI

feed

Published
Cam Parker
CAM PARKER

Cam Parker is a contributing writer at AllGators.com of FanNation-Sports Illustrated and is a recent graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in journalism. He also covers and broadcasts Alachua County high school sports with The Prep Zone and Mainstreet Daily News. When he isn't writing, he enjoys listening to '70s music such as The Band or Lynyrd Skynyrd, binge-watching shows and playing with his cat, Chester.

Home/Recruiting