SEC School Vying to Flip Auburn Commit
GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Despite being committed to the Auburn Tigers, Huntsville (Ala.) Jemison four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris had the Florida Gators and Tennessee Volunteers as flip contenders heading into the summer.
Leaving his official visit with Florida on Sunday, Harris, Rivals' No. 11 edge rusher prospect in the country, still had both programs as flip contenders but emphasized his commitment to Auburn remains strong.
"It's still strong with my brother going there and everything," he said.
Harris, Auburn's highest-rated commit of the 2026 recruiting class, first committed to Auburn on July 27, 2024, and has family ties to the program with his brother, Malachi, joining the program as an offensive line transfer from Austin Peay.
Harris will visit Tennessee in two weeks and plans on visiting all three schools during the season for a game. He also said he plans on keeping his recruitment open until signing day in December.
"I would say, just keep building relationships with me, because that's the number one thing for me, connections," he said on how Florida and Tennessee could flip him from Auburn.
As far as the Gators are concerned as a flip contender, Florida seemingly made progress over the weekend, but Harris did not give too much detail about the program's chances. He did cite UF's atmosphere, coaching styles and the program treating him as a priority as why the Gators remain a contender.
Highlights included spending time with head coach Billy Napier and edge rushers coach Mike Peterson, both of whom Harris said are treating him like a top priority.
"(Napier)'s a great coach. Let me and my family know I'm a priority for him," he said.
Still, Harris is Auburn's recruit to lose even as Florida and Tennessee contend for a flip. Leaving his visit with the Tigers last week, Harris said he had felt he made the right decision committing to Auburn.