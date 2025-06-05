Top Auburn Tigers DE Commit: 'I’ve Made the Right Decision'
Several Auburn Tigers’ commits were on campus for official visits this past weekend. One of these commits was four-star defensive end Hezekiah Harris. He was one of the first additions to the 2026 recruiting class and has maintained his status as one of the top recruits in the class. Only four-star linebacker Shadarius Toddle was within the first few players committed and a top-rated recruit. During his latest visit, Harris felt that he had made the right decision.
"I spent most of my weekend with Coach Roc [Bellantoni], building a bond and getting [an] even closer bond — we're already pretty close," Harris said. "He's just helping me out, making me the best man I can be."
He also has grown closer with defensive line coach Vontrell King-Williams, a relationship that was already close before the official visit.
"It's grown a lot," Harris said. "I've known him since ninth grade, he's been recruiting me hard. I'm just real comfortable with him."
Harris has already been committed for nearly a year to the Tigers. He committed July 27, 2024. Despite the commitment, several programs are vying for Harris in the hopes of flipping him. Outside of Auburn, the Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers have made massive pushes for him. On the outside looking in are the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The Vols and the Gators have future visits planned at the moment with the Gators coming up next weekend and the Vols on June 20. According to Auburn Rivals, they are the only two schools that Harris is still looking at.