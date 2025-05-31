Tigers Among Leaders for 4-Star LB
Visiting the Plains this weekend, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star linebacker Anthony Davis Jr. has officially named the Auburn Tigers as one of his top schools.
Davis Jr., the No. 17 linebacker in the On3 Industry Rankings, listed Auburn alongside Alabama, Florida, Michigan and Ole Miss in his final five schools, which he released on Friday.
Auburn has long been considered one of the strongest contenders for Davis Jr. (6-1, 205) with this weekend being his eighth visit on campus, making the Tigers his most-visited program in his recruitment. He also has summer official visits scheduled to Ole Miss on June 6, Michigan on June 13 and Alabama on June 20.
Still, the Tigers are considered the favorite, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.
“They’re building something and I can see it. They have a plan, they have a great staff and they aren’t afraid to play early," he said, according to On3's Hunter Shelton. “I have already been to Auburn around seven times and what keeps them in the mix is how they constantly check on me and make me feel like I am a priority for them.”
The Tigers are currently looking to round out its linebacker class with two four-stars at the position currently committed in Baton Rouge (La.) Central's JaMichael Garrett and Mobile (Ala.) Cottage Hill Christian Academy's Shadarius Toodle.
The Tigers' 2026 recruiting class currently ranks No. 33 nationally, according to 247 Sports, with seven total pledges.