Tigers Make Top Eight for 4-Star Safety

Cortez Redding's finalists include the Auburn Tigers alongside Florida, Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Miami, NC State and Ole Miss.

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze looks on from the sideline as Auburn Tigers takes on Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama A&M Bulldogs 73-3.
Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze looks on from the sideline as Auburn Tigers takes on Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Alabama A&M Bulldogs 73-3. / Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Auburn Tigers are in play for a blue-chip safety prospect in the class of 2026.

Four-star Cortez Redding of Jonesboro (Ga.) on Friday released his top eight schools, naming Auburn, Florida Florida State, Indiana, LSU, Miami, NC State and Ole Miss as his finalists. Redding (6-0, 175 pounds) is a top 20 prospect at his position, according to On3, 247 Sports and ESPN, with ESPN listing him as the No. 14 safety recruit in the country.

While Auburn is listed among his final schools, Redding has consistently spent time with NC State with a coach's visit on Jan. 27 and an unofficial visit on campus on Feb. 1. He is scheduled to take an official visit with the Wolfpack on June 6.

Redding has also scheduled summer official visits with Miami for May 30 and Ole Miss for June 13.

Miami receiving an official visit isn't a surprise either after Redding recently praised the Hurricanes' history, namely videos of Sean Taylor and Ray Lewis he watched as a kid, to On3's Chad Simmons.

Though he hasn't announced a specific date for his commitment, Redding is expected to announce his decision in August once he wraps up his official visits, according to On3.

Auburn currently holds one commitment at safety in three-star Wayne Henry, one of four commits on the defensive side of the ball. The Tigers also hold pledges from four-star edge rusher Hezekiah Harris, four-star linebacker Shadarius Toodle and four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett alongside four-star receivers Denairius Gray and Devin Carter.

Auburn's 2026 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 5 in the country, according to On3.

