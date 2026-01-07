Top 10 Portal Running Back Plans to Visit Auburn

Former Baylor running back Bryson Washington has scheduled a visit with the Auburn Tigers, via his agent Wyatt Mumphry and ESPN’s Max Olson on X. Washington has also planned visits to Wisconsin and Texas A&M.

Washington is an extremely high-value target in the portal, and is ranked as the No. 100 overall player and No. 7 running back via On3’s Rivals. The former Franklin High School star was not given any stars by Rivals as a recruit, but has earned them thanks to his high level play for the Bears over the past two seasons.

The former Baylor back will be a redshirt junior in 2026, and has racked up consecutive highly productive seasons in Waco. His redshirt freshman season was his best, taking 175 carries for 1028 yards and 12 touchdowns. He took a slight step back in 2025, carrying the ball 154 times for 788 yards and just 6 touchdowns.

However, that step back was due to consistent struggles with injury. Washington was injured in the season opener against Auburn and, though he did quickly return to the lineup, spent much of October and November listed day-to-day in midweek injury reports. He eventually saw his season end early as he exited Baylor’s final game against Houston with an ankle injury that caused him to return to the sideline wearing a boot.

If Washington enters the 2026 season healthy, he would be an excellent addition to the Auburn backfield. He runs with exceptional power, has very good contact balance as a runner, and shows solid ability to pick running lanes and accelerate into them when playing healthy. His burst looked understandably worse for most of 2025, but if he can be healthy, the athleticism from his redshirt freshman season could show back up in a big way.

Additionally, Washington offers a nearly perfect stylistic compliment to Jeremiah Cobb. Cobb is an extremely athletic runner who excels at making people miss in space and can be an extremely elusive player. Young Tigers’ running back Alvin Henderson is built from a similar mold as Cobb, another elusive spark plug of a back. Washington plays more like a battering ram when at his best, using his power to bowl through defenders rather than making them miss in space.

Texas A&M will be targeting Washington for the same reasons, looking to pair him with budding star Rueben Owens II. Head coach Alex Golesh and his staff will need to leave a good impression, along with some good money thanks to today’s version of college football, in order to prevent the Aggies from keeping the former Baylor back in state.

If Auburn can secure Washington for 2026, the Tigers would quickly have one of the best backfield duos in the conference, which would help take pressure off projected new starting quarterback Byrum Brown and Auburn’s new crop of receivers. Additionally, having to split carries could potentially keep both Washington and Cobb healthy in 2026 if Washington were to commit, improving the capabilities of both backs.

