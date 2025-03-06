Auburn a Finalist For Top 2026 Running Back, Top-10 In-State Recruit
The Auburn Tigers are among the final six schools in the running for a top running back recruit in the country. Four-star Ezavier Crowell has Auburn on his final list along with rivals Georgia and Alabama.
Texas, Ohio State and Florida State round out the remaining teams.
On3 ranks him as the No. 2 running back, the No. 3 player from Alabama and the No. 28 player in the country. The site lists the Tigers as second behind Alabama as the most likely to land him. The Crimson Tide have a 42.7% chance to land him and Auburn has a 25% chance.
There is no crystal ball prediction on 247 Sports.
He has official visits lined up for most of his top remaining schools. He’ll come to The Plains June 13, according to 247 Sports.
Crowell visits Georgia May 30, Texas Jun 6, Florida State June 15 and Alabama June 20. There is no scheduled official visit to Ohio State at this time.
Should he commit to Auburn, Crowell would be the first running back to join the 2026 class. He would also be another in-state addition. So far, they have two top-10 players from Alabama commited: edge Hezekiah Harris and linebacker JaMichael Garrett.
The top two players from Alabama are currently favored to choose Auburn: Wide receiver Cederian Morgan and edge Anthony Jones.
The Tigers 2026 recruiting class is currently 14th in the country and fifth in the SEC according to 247 Sports. They have six commits, two of which are offensive players: wide receivers Devin Carter and Denarius Gray. Carter is a top-20 player at his position in the country.
Crowell would make that two top players at their position committed to Auburn.
Auburn is bringing in three running backs are part of the 2025 class - two out of high school and one from the portal. Alvin Henderson is enrolled while local recruit Omar Mabson has signed his letter.
Durrell Robinson transferred over from UConn.