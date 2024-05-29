Top Quarterback Recruit Comments On Auburn
Auburn's recruiting efforts are in high gear and the nation's #1 recruit could come to the Plains.
Each of Rivals and ESPN rank Carrollton (Ga.) High School quarterback Julian Lewis as the nation's top football recruit. The 6-foot-1 and 185-pound signal-caller is committed to Southern California but has made multiple trips to Auburn since the new year.
Where Lewis will sign is one of the recruiting world's biggest questions. Colorado, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, and Auburn are the teams most often mentioned with the quarterback coming off a 2023 season with 3,094 yards passing, 48 touchdowns, and only 2 interceptions.
Even a few months ago, Auburn being in this situation with Lewis did not seem likely at all. There is a sentiment that Auburn's chances are on the rise. To that point, here is a link to Lewis discussing some of why he's considering signing a letter of intent with the Tigers.
His official visit schedule could change but there are dates already set. Indiana (May 31), Southern California (June 7), Auburn (June 14), and Colorado (June 21) already know when Lewis will come to their respective campuses. Two key questions still need to be answered.
Will Lewis take additional official visits? If not, it could mean he's closing in on shutting down his recruitment. That leads to the final question.
When will Lewis truly be done with his recruitment? He's trying to complete the recruiting process before Carrollton's football camp opens up. That goal could be difficult to accomplish with schools not likely to give up on him no matter which school Lewis sides with this summer.
What is known, Auburn is a prime contender for Lewis's signature.