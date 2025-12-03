Auburn Early Signing Day Live Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026

Follow along as the Auburn Tigers build their 2026 recruiting class during the Early Signing Period. This real-time tracker features every official signee, individual breakdowns, position group insights, and how the class stacks up nationally.

2026 Early Signees (13)

Note: Recruits will appear in the "2026 Early Signees" section when they officially sign the National Letter of Intent. Until then, the recruit will remain in the "Top Commitments" section below.

Jaquez Wilkes (LB/EDGE)

Wadley High School (Wadley, Ala.)

6-foot-4, 220 pounds

★★★★ (247Sports), No. 67 national rank, No. 6 LB

Committed to Auburn: July 21, 2025

Corey Wells (DL)

Petal High School (Petal, Miss.)

6-foot-5, 330 pounds

★★★★ (247Sports), No. 190 national ranking, No. 26 DL, No. 7 MS

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 3, 2025 (flipped from Texas)

Shadarius Toodle (LB)

Mobile, Ala. (Cottage Hill Christian Academy)

6-foot-3, 210 pounds

★★★★ (247Sports), No. 260 national rank (On3), No. 22 LB (247Sports)

Committed to Auburn: Oct. 14, 2025 (flipped from Georgia; originally committed to Auburn before flipping to Bulldogs)

DeShawn Spencer (WR)

Saraland High School (Saraland, Ala.)

5-foot-11, 155 pounds

★★★ (247Sports) 101 position, 27 state

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 2, 2025 (flipped from Duke)

Damarcus Broughton Jr. (TE)

Mary G Montgomery High School (Semmes, Ala.)

6-foot-5, 220 pounds

★★★ (247Sports) No. 211 TE, No. 57 AL

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 1, 2025

Note: former USF commit under Alex Golesh, first AU commit for Golesh

Parker Pritchett (IOL)

Carver High School (Columbus, Ga.)

6-foot-4, 310 Pounds

★★★ (247Sports) No. 667 national rank, No. 55 IOL, No. 79 GA

Committed to Auburn: April 5, 2025

Wayne Henry (S)

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore, Md.)

5-foot-9, 170 pounds

★★★ (247Sports) No. 122 Safety, No. 30 Md.

Committed to Auburn: Aug. 5, 2024

Mykall Lundy-Foster (OL)

Lawton Chiles (Tallahassee, Fla.)

6-foot-3, 325 pounds

★★★ (247Sports) No. 141 IOL, No. 188 FL

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 3, 2025 Note: former USF commit under Alex Golesh

Rhys Brush (QB)

Armwood (Tampa, Fla.)

6-foot-2, 180 pounds

★★★ (247Sports) No. 83 QB, No. 162 FL

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 3, 2025 Note: former USF commit under Alex Golesh

Shadrick Toodle Jr. (S)

Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. (Perkinston, Miss.)

6-foot-3, 205 pounds

★★★ (Rivals), No. 54 JUCO, No. 1 ATH,

Committed to Auburn: Oct. 14, 2025

JUCO Transfer

Tavian Branch (DL)

Riverside High School (Taylor, Pa.)

6-foot-3, 300 pounds

★★★ (247Sports), No. 58 DL, No. 15 PA

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 3, 2025 (flipped from Penn State)

Chris Wells (LB)

Petal High School (Petal, Miss.)

6-foot-3, 215 pounds

★★★ (247Sports), No. 202 LB, No. 64 MS

Committed to Auburn: Dec. 3, 2025 (flipped from South Alabama)

Travis Wakefield (LS)

Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, Tenn.)

6-foot-2, 217 pounds

★★★ (Rivals), No. 3 LS, No. 74 TN

Committed to Auburn: July 9, 2025

Top Commitments, Unsigned (3)

Jase Mathews (WR)

Greene County (Leakesville, Miss.)

6-foot-1, 193 pounds

★★★★ (247Sports), No. 89 national rank, No. 11 WR

Committed to Auburn: July 21, 2025

Wilson Zierer (OT)

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee High School (Rabun Gap, Ga.)

6-foot-6, 280 pounds

★★★ (247Sports), No. 290 national rank (Rivals), No. 38 OT (247Sports)

Committed to Auburn: July 17, 2025



Adam Bologoun-Ali (LB)

Cardinal Newman High School (Palm Beach Gardens, Fla)

6-foot-1, 210 pounds

★★★ (247Sports), No. 55 LB, No. 79 FL

Committed to Auburn: July 8, 2025

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

The Tigers lost four of their 2026 commitments earlier this week just a couple of days after Alex Golesh was announced as head coach.

Five-star Bralan Womack, the nation’s No. 1 safety, flipped from Auburn to Mississippi State while four-star quarterback Peyton Falzone de-committed from the Tigers a few hours later. Three-star offensive tackle Nikau Hepi marked Auburn’s third 2026 de-commitment on Monday afternoon, revealing that the coaching change was the reason why he revoked his pledge.

Early on Tuesday afternoon, three-star tight end Kentrell White became the fourth future Tiger to de-commit from Auburn. The Atlanta, Ga., native originally committed to the Hugh Freeze and the Tigers this past July, but he has reopened his recruitment.

On the other hand, three-star tight end Damarcus Broughton Jr. committed to the Tigers on the same day, which stands as Golesh’s first commitment at the helm. Broughton is ranked as the No. 57 prospect from the state of Alabama, and was previously committed to USF while Golesh was with the Bulls.

Tuesday afternoon also saw the commitment of three-star wide receiver DeShawn Spencer, who stands as Golesh’s second recruit at Auburn. Spencer is a product of Saraland, Ala., and flipped from Duke about 48 hours after Golesh was announced as the Tigers’ new head coach.

On Wednesday morning, Auburn signed two more player who were previously committed to USF under Golesh. Three-star offensive lineman Mykall Lundy-Foster and three-star quarterback Rhys Brush committed and signed to the Tigers almost simultaneously early on Wednesday, both of whom will follow Golesh to the Plains.

Around 1 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Golesh and the Tigers flipped three-star defensive lineman Tavian Branch from Penn State. Branch stands at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds and is ranked as the No. 58 defensive lineman in the class.

A few hours later, around 3:15 p.m. CST, Auburn flipped four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells, who had previously committed to Texas back in June. The Tigers also secured the commitment of his brother, three-star linebacker/edge rusher Chris Wells, who flipped from South Alabama.

Class Rankings & Previous Classes



Auburn’s 2026 class currently ranks No. 79 in the nation and No. 16 in the SEC according to 247Sports, and No. 63 and 16 in the same categories per Rivals. Either mark would be the worst for the Tigers in the last five cycles by far, with no other class in that span finishing outside of the top 21 in the nation. The current class falls short in both depth and top-end talent, with only 11 hard commits entering signing day, just four of whom are rated higher than three stars by at least one outlet.

Though the on-field success never came for former head coach Hugh Freeze, he did secure two consecutive top-eight classes to end his time on The Plains in 2023 and 2024, headlined by four five-star caliber players in Cam Coleman and Amaris Williams in 2024 and Malik Autry and Deuce Knight in 2025. Those four were the only five-stars to commit to the Tigers in the last five cycles.

Auburn’s recent classes have also boasted solid depth, featuring at least 18 freshman and JUCO signees each season since 2021. The number grew to 22 in 2023 before falling to 20 in 2024 and then finally topping out at 26 last cycle, 16 of which were rated as a four-star or higher.

The concentration of talent has also fallen in the 2026 class compared to previous seasons. Each Auburn class since 2021 has enrolled at least five players rated as a four-star or higher, the low mark being the 2022 class that ranked No. 21 in the nation. The 2026 class has just three such commits by comparison: Jaquez Wilkes, Jase Matthews, and Shadarius Toodle.

However, much of the drop can be explained by the recent coaching change on The Plains. The Tigers have suffered decommits from eight players, four of which are rated as four-stars or higher. Six of the decommits happened after the firing of Freeze, with four waiting until Golesh was announced as head coach to look elsewhere, including five-star safety Bralan Womack.

Thankfully for Golesh, he still has the transfer portal to turn to in order to bolster the class. The portal has been a strength for Auburn recently, with the Tigers bringing in 20 transfers in 2023, 16 in 2024, and 20 in 2025. Those transfer classes ranked No. 4, No. 27, and No. 8, respectively according to 247Sports and brought in impact players like Jalen McLeod, KeAndre Lambert-Smith, and Xavier Atkins.

In his time at USF, Golesh had mixed results in the portal. His transfer classes from 2023 to 2025 ranked No. 7, No. 5, and No. 10 in the AAC during his tenure, good enough for No. 85, No. 92, and No. 85 again nationally. However, the Bulls were able to acquire some solid talent with players such as Nay’Quan Wright, Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen, and most recently Chas Nimrod.

Golesh's strategy in the portal while with South Florida seemed to be more about adding depth than securing new starters. Many of the players that transferred into USF, especially on the defensive side of the ball, didn’t see much of the field in starting roles. Though, it is fair to wonder if that was due to his personal decisions or lack of potential resources thanks to working in the Group of 5.

However, if the new Auburn staff can keep the majority of the 2024 and 2025 classes on The Plains, the team should be able to stomach a down year on the recruiting trail and look to bounce back in the 2027 cycle.