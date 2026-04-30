Auburn ‘Definitely a Top School’ for Four-Star OL

The Auburn Tigers have hit the recruiting trail hard this season under the direction of new head coach Alex Golesh, and they have already begun to make their mark on several top recruits. One such recruit, Vincent Shields, received an offer from the program on Thursday.

Shields is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound four-star offensive tackle who hails from Murrieta Valley in California. He is currently rated as the 22nd-best offensive tackle in the 2028 class, as well as the 32nd-best in the class from his home state of California.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Shields after he received his Auburn offer, and the young tackle had high praise for the Tigers.

“What stands out is the tradition and how physical they play,” he said. “You can tell they develop linemen and take pride in being tough up front. [The offer] was a great moment for me, everyone dreams of SEC football. [Auburn is] definitely a top school for me right now. I’m still building relationships, but they’re in a strong position.”

After a great conversation with @CoachParkerBall . I am blessed to have received an offer to The University of Auburn !! @MVNighthawkFB @5asONE pic.twitter.com/LrFQa22hFm — Vincent Shields (@VincentShieldsM) April 23, 2026

Shields has had the opportunity to chat with several of Auburn’s coaches, and he has been quite impressed with them so far. In fact, they have made such an impression that Shields is itching for a visit.

“The staff has been real. I’ve been in contact with the O-line coach and some of the recruiting staff, and they’ve been showing a lot of genuine interest,” he said. “I’m definitely planning to get out there and see everything in person. I want to experience the environment and culture for myself.”

Shields described Auburn as a program that is ‘all about toughness and competing,’ which lines up quite well with his playing style.

“I play physical and finish blocks. I take pride in dominating my matchup every snap,” he said. “I like watching guys who are physical and technically sound. I try to take pieces from different top linemen and build my own style.”

Since Shields is in the class of 2028, he still has another two full seasons of high school play before it will be time to head to college. Despite that, he already has an idea of what an ideal program fit would be for him.

“[I’m looking for] a place that feels like home,” he said, “with coaches who develop players on and off the field. Somewhere I can compete, grow, and prepare for the next level.”

For now, Shields will continue on his grind and work to be the best option available for the Tigers, but a four-star designation this early in a career is usually an indicator of a player to keep an eye on.

“I’m thankful for every opportunity and relationship I’m building,” he said. “Auburn is definitely a school I’m excited about, and I’m looking forward to learning more about them.”

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