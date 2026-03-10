Why Auburn is in the Top Five for Michigan-Based OL

If there is one position group that the Auburn Tigers could still use some help at, it is the offensive line. Head coach Alex Golesh has joked that the group needed some prayers to get to fruition in 2026, but he seems dead set on making sure this issue is a one-timer.

Case in point: on Thursday, the Tigers offered three-star 2028 offensive tackle Antijuan Wilkes. Wilkes, who stands at 6-foot-7 and 280 pounds, is currently rated as the 14th-best offensive tackle in the 2028 class as well as the sixth-best player from his home state of Michigan.

Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with Wilkes recently to discuss his Auburn offer and his recruitment as a whole.

“I love Auburn so much, man,” he said. “It really is the whole stadium, the academics, it’s just something about it. I’m planning to visit sometime around the 21st [of March].”

Wilkes’ offer from the Tigers will join that of top programs like Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M and Oregon, but Auburn is beginning to stand out from the rest.

“It’s a lot of things, man,” he said. “The greatness, the people that came up out of Auburn. It’s in my top five for sure.”

With much time left in his recruitment, Wilkes said that he is not just looking for the biggest school; he is looking for the best fit.

“If you really want me, you gotta show me,” he said. “That’s what I’m worried about. Who wants me and who is going to get me to the next level? I want to be great, so I want to go to a college that will make me great.”

Though Wilkes often looks to the future in this way, he is also quite confident in where he stands currently.

“I’m one of one, for real,” he said. “The way I handle myself on the field and off the field, I just handle myself like I’m that guy. And then, like, I got the best footwork ever for a 6-foot-7 guy.”

Though Auburn’s offensive line is likely set for this upcoming season, neither the Tigers’ 2027 nor 2028 class currently contains a commit up front. If Wilkes decides to change that, he will be a massive acquisition for the program. The Tigers will need to be the right fit for him first, though.