Why Auburn is 'Pretty High' for 2027 QB Jamison Roberts

The Auburn Tigers have made an impressive surge in the 2027 recruiting scene after the university’s annual Junior Day this past Sunday. Alex Golesh and company have emerged as frontrunners for a wide variety of target recruits, but they haven’t stopped at the biggest names, as the Tigers offered 2027 three-star quarterback Jamison Roberts on Saturday.

“This was a very big offer for me,” Roberts said, according to On3’s Chad Simmons. “I’m an Auburn fan, so it hit home. I grew up watching Cam Newton and wanting to be like him.”

The three-star quarterback out of Saraland, Alabama, is currently ranked as the 21st-best quarterback in the 2027 class, as well as the 13th-best player in his home state of Alabama.

Alex Golesh took the liberty of calling Roberts on Saturday to extend an official offer from the Tigers.

“He told me about the recruiting process he likes to follow at quarterback and said he appreciated me trusting it,” Roberts said. “By the end of the call, he offered me.”

Roberts visited the Plains on two occasions last season and seemed to quite like what he experienced in Jordan-Hare Stadium, both as an athlete and as a fan.

“The atmosphere in Jordan-Hare was electric,” he said. “As a fan, this offer means the world, so Auburn is pretty high for me. I’m excited to keep building the relationship.”

Roberts is far from the only quarterback on the Tigers’ 2027 wishlist, with top-two quarterback Israel Abrams also showing heavy interest in the Tigers. Auburn is set to have new USF transfer quarterback Byrum Brown for just one year, opening the door for new competitors when Abrams and Roberts play at the collegiate level.

Speaking of Brown, he’s the headliner for the third unique quarterback room in as many years for the Tigers, with Payton Thorne leading the Tigers’ 2024 squad and a combination of Jackson Arnold, Ashton Daniels and Deuce Knight leading the charge in 2025.

Since Bo Nix in 2021, and despite having seven different quarterbacks start in a game, Auburn has had just two of its high school recruits at quarterback start a game in Hank Brown (2024) and Deuce Knight (2025). As Golesh takes over the program, relying on Brown for his first year, Auburn could see a resurgence at the position from high school signees after Brown’s departure.

