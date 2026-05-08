Why Auburn Stands Out to Texas-Based Four-Star Safety

The Auburn Tigers’ defense has been, in recent memory, consistently one of the best units in the country. Now, DJ Durkin and company are looking to continue that dominance, and they recently invested in that future by offering Savion James.

James, who hails from Summer Creek in Humble, Texas, is a four-star safety prospect in the class of 2028 who is currently rated as the 22nd-best safety in the class as well as the 25th-best in-class player from his home state.

After James received his offer from Auburn on Tuesday, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with the young safety to talk all things Auburn.

“The thing that stands out to me about Auburn is the home game environment,” he said. “I know there isn’t a professional football team out there and stuff, so it's pretty much just college football. With that said, I just know all the fans are all in for the team and the games, and I know the players know that as well, so they can really feed off the crowd’s energy.”

James has been highly sought-after throughout his recruitment, landing offers from top programs like Ole Miss, Arizona and Baylor, so where do the Tigers stand on his list?

“I have not yet created my board just because of how early it is,” he said. “With that said, I would definitely say Auburn would most likely be up there because of the high competition they play and development of players… As of right now, I have no plans [to visit], but I would definitely love to.”

As James begins to create his recruiting board, there are a few major things that he is looking for in an ideal program.

“When it is time to make my decision, I look for the culture of the team, if my position coach, defensive coordinator, and head coach are all in on me, and the player development, and how I can become a better person at the school,” he said. “My ideal college fit would be on a defense that flies around, plays many coverages, a lot of disguised coverages, and does a lot of different things.”

So, as James continues through the rest of his high school career, surely receiving many more offers along the way, he is committed to the grind and will not be satisfied until the day he steps onto a college campus as a student-athlete.

“I have a coach who always says, ‘You’re not D1 until you sign that paper,' which I think about very often,” he said. “I’m grateful for my opportunities. I will also help my teammates to the best of my ability because I believe I’m in a position where they want to get and I can help them achieve their goals as well.”

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