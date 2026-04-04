Why Auburn Stands Out to Georgia-Based RB Recruit

The Auburn Tigers have stacked themselves at the running back position for the upcoming few seasons, but the future of the Tigers’ rush game is still up in the air. However, that could change with the acquisition of 2029 running back/linebacker prospect Ishaan Veeraneni, who took a visit to the Plains on Thursday for the Tigers’ first scrimmage of the spring.

Veeraneni is a 5-foot-11, 190-pound hybrid athlete who hails from South Forsyth, Ga. After his visit, Auburn Tigers on SI caught up with him to talk all things Auburn, including his opinion of the coaches, campus and the program as a whole.

“I thought the visit was really good overall,” he said. “It gave me a clear picture of how things run and what it would be like to be there… Auburn is definitely high on my board after this visit… I’d definitely be open to coming back again.”

For Veeraneni, what stood out most was not the players, facilities or even the practice itself, but rather the culture that new Auburn head coach Alex Golesh has been working tirelessly to promote.

“What stood out most was the culture and energy around the program,” he said. “It felt like a real family and somewhere people truly enjoy being.”

That is not to say that Veeraneni was not impressed by the campus and facilities, though.

“The campus had a great vibe and everything felt connected,” he said. “I also liked how they took care of us, having food and everything set up made it feel welcoming and showed how much they value their visitors.”

Veeraneni also had the chance to chat with a few coaches and players, which certainly aided in the Tigers’ chances to land him. He also mentioned that he is looking for a strong culture, which bodes well for the Tigers’ chances after his initial assessment of the program.

“I talked to a few players and coaches. They kept it real and told me to stay consistent, keep working, and trust the process,” he said. “My ideal fit is a competitive program with a strong culture where I can develop as a player and person.”

As for Veeraneni himself, he is committed to work, hard work, until he is able to make his first strides into collegiate athletics.

“I’m a physical and versatile player who plays hard every snap and can make an impact wherever I’m needed,” he said. “I really appreciate the opportunity to visit. I’m just focused on improving my game and continuing to build relationships through the process.”

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!