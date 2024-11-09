Will Auburn Recruiting Catch Alabama and Georgia?
The Auburn Tigers are amidst one of their best recruiting classes ever. To reach their objective, more recruiting wins will be needed.
The objective is to close the talent gap with Alabama and Georgia, two traditional adversaries ahead of Auburn in the recruiting rankings. As of today, the Tigers hold the No. 5 recruiting class on Rivals and 247 Sports with Georgia and Alabama in the top three by both services.
While the Tigers are certainly recruiting well, winning a couple more battles could be the difference in winning games against their top foes in years to come. With that in mind, here are three questions likely to determine if the Tigers actually catch the Crimson Tide and Dawgs.
1) Can Auburn close on the nation’s top cornerback?
There’s no question ESPN’s No. 4 overall recruit and top-ranked cornerback Na’eem Offord would bolster Auburn’s class. He's also the top prospect on Auburn’s board not already committed to the Tigers. Despite his Ohio State commitment, he is also coming off a trip to Auburn for the Vanderbilt game.
In fact, the Birmingham (Ala.) Parker prospect is a frequent visitor to the Plains. So, are the efforts of Hugh Freeze and the Auburn staff going to be enough? There is one troubling sign for Auburn.
Offord’s Feb. 4 commitment to Ohio State is just over nine months, old so it’s obvious he’s serious about heading to the B1G. Despite repeated trips to Auburn, plus trips to Bama and Oregon among others, most people in the recruiting industry believe he’s going to stick with the Buckeyes. 247’s Tom Loy helps define Offord’s recruitment with the following quote.
“Offord is expected at LSU this weekend for the Alabama game," wrote Loy. "If he takes that trip and enjoys himself, look out for the Tigers. They are a sleeper in this race.
“All that said, Auburn looks to be the best bet to flip him from the Buckeyes right now.”
It will likely be difficult to lure Offord away from Ohio State. That does not mean Auburn will not pull off the upset.
2) Will Anquon Fegans stick with Auburn or flip his commitment?
Offord is not the only Tigers’ target visiting Death Valley this weekend. Fegans is an Auburn commitment but will be in the crowd with Offord and several other top prospects to see the Tigers and Tide. Fegans is also a recent visitor to Bama.
He’s ESPN’s No. 3 safety and the 43rd recruit overall so it’s not surprising that other programs are coming after him. There is good news for the Tigers faithful.
Unlike Offord, most believe Fegans signs with Auburn. This weekend’s trip to the bayou could tell the tale of whether those thoughts come to fruition.
3) Can Auburn add another wide receiver to this recruiting class?
The Tigers have two talented receivers committed but would like a third. The prime target is CJ Wiley from Milton (Ga.) High School, the 13th wide receiver by On3 and 80th prospect nationally.
Despite Auburn’s efforts to land him, Wiley’s Nov. 6 pledge to UGA might be tough to overcome. The Tigers will continue to pursue Wiley but one cannot rule out other options as well.
With under a month until National Signing Day, do not be surprised if another wide receiver prospect visits Auburn. This is recruiting where the unexpected often becomes the norm.
Will Auburn catch Alabama and Georgia? It’s possible but the Tigers need to at least win the aforementioned three battles with the Tide and Dawgs to accomplish their goals.