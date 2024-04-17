REPORT: Former Auburn Tiger Is Set To Visit Alabama Crimson Tide
The Auburn Tigers may see a familiar face stay within the conference.
After an eventful week of action, the Auburn basketball roster saw three guards leave the program via the transfer portal. Auburn center Dylan Cardwell will use his final year of eligibility at Auburn. Bruce Pearl and the Auburn Tigers also added point guard JP Pegues from Furman.
Former Auburn point guard Aden Holloway is expected to visit in-state rival Alabama according to Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.
"Aden Holloway is set to visit the Crimson Tide this week after playing one season for the Tigers, a source told The Tuscaloosa News," Kelly reported.
A former 5-star in the 2023 class, Holloway never found consistent footing in his role with the Auburn Tigers. Both he and Tre Donaldson, who also entered the transfer portal, seemed to switch roles throughout the season and both played pretty even minutes on a nightly basis.
Holloway averaged 7.3 points per game, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 rebounds. He shot 31.8% from the floor and 30.2% from three-point range.
Auburn is expected to start Pegues at the point this season. Denver Jones has some experience playing the one. Incoming true freshen Tahaad Pettiford and Jahki Howard are expected to play as wings in Pearl's offense.
The next big decision for Pearl's roster falls into the hands of big-man Johni Broome. Broome was seen in a video posted to Auburn's social media account where he was asking students questions about a viral trend. This led many people to feel more comfortable about him staying for next season.