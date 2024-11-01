Auburn Daily

Three Keys to an Auburn Tigers Win Over the Vanderbilt Commodores

If Auburn suceeds in these three areas, they should be on track to take down Vanderbilt

Daniel Locke

The Auburn Tigers can beat Vanderbilt if they succeed in these key areas
The Auburn Tigers return home to Jordan-Hare Stadium after a long road trip for a matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores.

After snapping their four-game losing streak against Kentucky last week, the Tigers will look to pick up their second win in a row. Vanderbilt put a good fight against No. 5 Texas at home last week but ultimately lost 27-24.

Here are three keys to victory for Auburn.

Contain Diego Pavia

A major contributor to Vanderbilt’s success this season has been the quarterback it picked up in the transfer portal. Pavia, a 6-foot, 200-pound native of Albuquerque, NM., spent the previous two seasons with New Mexico State, leading the team to a 31-10 upset victory over Auburn last season.

Pavia is 118-of-183 (64.5%) through the air this season for 1,534 yards. He has thrown 13 touchdowns, placing him at No. 5 in the SEC, and three interceptions. 

The former JUCO quarterback has the ability to take over a game at the highest level of college football, something he has put on display multiple times this season. Auburn’s success will have a lot to do with how well it limits Pavia’s impact.

Avoid a slow start

Auburn has struggled out of the gate frequently this season. In their win against Kentucky, the Tigers went down 10-0 in the first quarter and failed to put any points on the board until the second.

Playing from behind early to Vanderbilt could put a win out of reach quickly.

Put the ball in the hands of Jarquez Hunter

Auburn’s star running back put on a performance against Kentucky that earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Hunter rushed for a career-best 278 yards and two touchdowns.

If Hunter can have another outing like the one he had last week, Auburn will be in a good position to win its second game in a row.



Daniel is a staff writer for four Sports Illustrated/FanNation sites: Auburn Daily, Braves Today, Inside the Marlins and Wildcats Today. Additionally, he serves as the Auburn Athletics beat reporter for 1819 News. He is a junior at Auburn University majoring in journalism.