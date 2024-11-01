Three Keys to an Auburn Tigers Win Over the Vanderbilt Commodores
The Auburn Tigers return home to Jordan-Hare Stadium after a long road trip for a matchup with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
After snapping their four-game losing streak against Kentucky last week, the Tigers will look to pick up their second win in a row. Vanderbilt put a good fight against No. 5 Texas at home last week but ultimately lost 27-24.
Here are three keys to victory for Auburn.
Contain Diego Pavia
A major contributor to Vanderbilt’s success this season has been the quarterback it picked up in the transfer portal. Pavia, a 6-foot, 200-pound native of Albuquerque, NM., spent the previous two seasons with New Mexico State, leading the team to a 31-10 upset victory over Auburn last season.
Pavia is 118-of-183 (64.5%) through the air this season for 1,534 yards. He has thrown 13 touchdowns, placing him at No. 5 in the SEC, and three interceptions.
The former JUCO quarterback has the ability to take over a game at the highest level of college football, something he has put on display multiple times this season. Auburn’s success will have a lot to do with how well it limits Pavia’s impact.
Avoid a slow start
Auburn has struggled out of the gate frequently this season. In their win against Kentucky, the Tigers went down 10-0 in the first quarter and failed to put any points on the board until the second.
Playing from behind early to Vanderbilt could put a win out of reach quickly.
Put the ball in the hands of Jarquez Hunter
Auburn’s star running back put on a performance against Kentucky that earned him SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors. Hunter rushed for a career-best 278 yards and two touchdowns.
If Hunter can have another outing like the one he had last week, Auburn will be in a good position to win its second game in a row.