Three Auburn Tigers Players Earn Weekly SEC Honors
Three Auburn Tigers players were selected for weekly SEC honors for Week Nine. Running back Jarquez Hunter was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, Keldric Faulk was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week and Izavion Miller was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week.
Hunter, a senior from Philadelphia, Miss., rushed for 278 yards, setting a new career-high by a wide margin, and two touchdowns off 23 carries. He also caught four passes for 19 yards, bringing his all-purpose total to 297.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze gave Hunter high praise for his performance after the 24-10 win over Kentucky.
“Jarquez (Hunter)’s performance was one of the best in school history,” Freeze said. “I think it’s the most rushing yards against an FBS team in SEC play in the history of Auburn, I believe that’s what I got told.”
Faulk, a sophomore from Highland Home, Ala., recorded three tackles and two sacks in Auburn’s win over Kentucky, his third multi-sack performance of the season.
Freeze expected nothing less from his defensive lineman,
“Obviously, we love Keldric (Faulk),” Freeze said. “He’s the most solid player we have.”
Miller, a senior from Memphis, Tenn., has started most games at right tackle since arriving on the Plains ahead of the 2023 season. He led Auburn’s offensive line in a performance in which the unit was not called for any penalties.
These are some of the first honors the Tigers have received this season. They will hope to add more to the list before the season ends.
The Tigers will look to earn more recognition after replicating their performance from the win over Kentucky against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Auburn returns home to the friendly confines of Jordan-Hare Stadium after a three-game road stretch. Kickoff is set for 11:45 a.m. CT and the television broadcast can be found on SEC Network.