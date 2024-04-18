Auburn Continues To Build Wide Receiver Room, Pursuing Top Prospect
The Auburn Tigers are beginning to build a talented wide receiver corps.
Adding prospects like Perry Thompson, Rivals’ #38 recruit in the class of 2024, plus Cam Coleman, coming in at #7, big-play talents are joining the Tigers. Wide receivers coach Marcus Davis recently commented on Coleman with Montgomery Adviser journalist Jerry Humphrey III.
“He is going to try to do exactly what you tell him to do and he loves the game of football. It’s easy coaching a player like him because he wants that feedback and he’s coming to us before we get to him in terms on what he needs to do to get better.”
And speaking of Montgomery, Davis and his staff are recruiting a talented 2025 wide receiver from Carver High School, Tristan Norman. The #21 recruit in the state of Alabama per 247, the speedy pass catcher took a few minutes to discuss his recruitment.
“I play all over,” Norman said of how Carver’s coaching staff takes advantage of his skills. “I really don’t have a preference (on a specific wide receiver position).”
As for Norman’s recruitment, it’s getting down to the end. His official visit schedule is shaping up.
“I have one setup with Georgia, the last week of June. I have one set up with Texas A&M on June 21. And…Cincinnati June 6.”
As for the in-state programs – Auburn and Alabama – the Tigers are the ones to watch.
“I’ve been talking with coach Marcus Davis a little bit. I’ve been talking to him since my freshman year. I’ve been there (to Auburn) a few times, and I just spoke to him (Davis).”
As for an official visit, that appears to be in the works.
“He asked me about it but we didn’t get a date set yet.”
Alabama has not been communicating with Norman. There is another SEC school that might bring in Norman for an official visit as well.
“I spoke with coach (Ronnie) Fouch over at Arkansas. We haven’t got a date set yet.”
As for the categories that will help Norman make his college choice, he has a clear vision.
“I really want a good bond with the wide receiver coach and the head coach. And, as long as my major is there (computer science), everything else is fine.”
Norman also has an idea of when he wants to make his college choice.
“Before the end of the summer, and if not by the end of the summer, before the end of the first three games of the season.”