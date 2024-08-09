Auburn Finding Strength in Tigers Conditioning Director Dom Studzinski
Believe it or not, the heart and soul of any successful college football program remains with the work of the strength and conditioning staff, in particular, the director. The Auburn Tigers place that responsibility in Dom Studzinski.
The Tigers, to regain some of their recently lost luster, must improve across the board from a strength and conditioning standpoint. The SEC demands a certain physicality from their college football programs. That’s how Georgia and Alabama have experienced so much recent success.
Even Ole Miss, with a head coach that does not exude a tough mindset, relies on the strength and conditioning department to train their players to function at as high a level as possible. And Ole Miss is where Studzinski, who is entering his second year at Auburn, gained his previous strength and conditioning experience in the SEC.
Familiar Presence
Due to that stint at Ole Miss, Studzinski has previously worked with Hugh Freeze. Actually, one could say they go back like four flats on a Cadillac, so to speak.
Since Freeze's days at the University of Mississippi, through his time at Liberty, Freeze leaned on Studzinski to mold the players to operate in his preferred offensive and defensive schemes.
With such an advanced level of familiarity, Auburn could benefit greatly.
However, this process will take more time than many imagine. In 2023, Freeze inherited a roster of existing players. Granted, some transferred, but the ones held over from the Harsin regime, needed a complete overhaul to fit Freeze's vision for the Auburn program.
The Job Ahead
Auburn's recent and future success in recruiting places a stress on strength and conditioning. Usually, when a high school athlete arrives on The Plains, they dominated their competition. However, life in the FBS is different. Worse, SEC football feels like an entirely different galaxy.
SEC players will face future NFL draft picks on every team.
Instead of dining on sweets and ribs on weekends, mixing in some green vegetables is the ticket. Meanwhile, when not in class or practice, players will become fast friends with the weight room. The iron won't lift itself, and Studzinski will push every player.
Do the work or don't play. Unlike high school, where superstar status can circumvent accountability, running right to the head coach, Studzinski possesses a direct line of communication. Walking into Freeze's office the next day, he will already know what a player did or did not do in the lifting session.
If Auburn is to return to its former glory, Studzinski will be a major key.