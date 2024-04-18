Former Arkansas State edge set to visit Auburn
The spring transfer portal window is officially open, and the Auburn coaching staff has been working tirelessly to add some depth to the 2024 roster.
One player who has confirmed a visit to Auburn is KeAndre Lambert-Smith, the former Penn State wide receiver, which is one position the Tigers need to add talent at, but another is defensive line.
Former Arkansas State edge rusher Keyron Crawford has set up an official visit to Auburn for this weekend, and he put up some solid numbers last season. A year ago for the Red Wolves, Crawford had 44 tackles, 5.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.
One of his sacks came in a loss to Memphis, and he had six tackles in the Red Wolves loss to Oklahoma.
The best part about Crawford is that he is still a young player heading into his junior year, so he would have multiple years of eligibility left.
Sometimes coaches want a one-year rental, so a player with only one year of eligibility left, but sometimes they want a guy who has a lot of good college football ahead, and that is what Coach Freeze must see in Crawford.
The key now will be for the coaching staff to kill this visit and land Crawford. The Auburn pass rush will be a question mark heading into the season, so if Crawford is a solution to that problem, you have to go to get him on the Plains for good.
This is a name to monitor as the staff looks to add talent to the 2024 roster.