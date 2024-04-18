Elite Transfer Portal Wide Receiver is set to visit Auburn
The Auburn Tigers have set a visit with one of the top wide receivers in the transfer portal.
After the A-Day game, Hugh Freeze said in his press conference that wide receiver and defensive line were two positions that they needed more help at and we are seeing some action early in the transfer portal window.
Auburn will host Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith on an official visit Thursday through Saturday according to multiple reports. He has one year left of eligibility. In 2023, he had 53 receptions for 673 yards. He scored four touchdowns through the air.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, he will also visit Texas A&M on Saturday and Sunday once he's done with his visit to The Plains. His visit to Auburn will be his first since entering the transfer portal.
Auburn's wide receiver room already feels different from a season ago. The addition of true freshman Cam Coleman adds an element that the Tigers haven't had on offense in several years. The transfer portal additions of Sam Jackson and Robert Lewis also made Auburn's pass catchers look more explosive than a year ago. Also, returning veteran wideout Camden Brown seems to have taken a step forward as a player based on what we were able to see over the spring and at A-Day.
The Auburn Tigers would love to add another element to the passing game that would force defenders to focus on another aspect of what Auburn can do offensively. The potential addition of a guy like Lambert-Smith could certainly do that.