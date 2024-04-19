Top Transfer Portal Pass Rusher Could Bolster Auburn’s 2024 Defense
For Auburn to maximize its 2024 potential, it must add talent and depth via the Transfer Portal.
To help make that happen, a key Transfer Portal defensive end target from Arkansas State will officially visit the Plains. According to Chris Hummer of 247, Keyron Crawford is the player who plans to travel to Auburn this Sunday. Here's a quote from the article:
"I honed more in on my craft and paid attention to what's more important: My technique and my get off," Crawford said of his sophomore season. "It wasn't the best obviously. But there was definitely growth and improvement from my freshman year to my sophomore year."
A basketball player for most of his young life, Crawford’s switch to football – and being a talented pass rusher – makes him intriguing for the SEC level. He’s 6-foot-4 and 243 pounds, and only beginning to realize his potential.
From CFBStats.com, Crawford’s 2023 statistics include 44 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and a pass breakup. Keep in mind that Crawford is still learning the position.
Beyond Auburn, offers to Crawford include Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Missouri, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Cal, and others.
If Auburn could add Crawford to the depth chart, it would aid starting edge rusher Jalen McLeod by lessoning his snap count, and it would apply less pressure on young players like Jamonta Waller and Amaris Williams.
After his transfer, Crawford possesses two more years of eligibility.