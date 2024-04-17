Auburn Wants Big-Time Oklahoma Offensive Tackle Recruit
For the class of 2025, the Auburn Tigers are loading up on talented offensive line recruits.
Auburn has four commitments thus far and Tigers fans should not be surprised if AU went as high as six if the right candidates wish to join the recruiting fold.
One of the prime offensive tackle recruits still on the Auburn recruiting board would be Bixby (Okla.) High School prospect Broderick Shull. He is the No. 198 player in the country per the 247 composite rankings.
Shull came to Auburn for an unofficial visit earlier this spring, and he will be back for an official visit this summer. He will be at Auburn On May 31 for his official visit. The 6-foot-6 and 290-pound prospect took the time to give the latest on his recruitment.
How is your relationship with Auburn’s coaching staff?
“It’s very good,” Shull began. “Very good. They definitely have me at a high standard. Love the time I have with them. It’s awesome.”
Which person from Auburn is recruiting you or is it a group effort?
“It’s mainly a group, you know? Obviously coach (Jake) Thornton. He texts me a lot. But, there are a lot of their recruitment guys. Like, there’s coach Peyton Cox (a graduate assistant coaching offensive line). They all talk to me and I have good conversations with them.”
Which schools are you considering?
“So, right now, obviously the three I have official visits with. Auburn, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. Then, I have three teams left and I have to decide for my fourth official visit.
“It’s between Kansas State, Nebraska, and Illinois. So, I’ll have to figure that out.”
Are you just doing four official visits?
“Yeah, I’ll do four.”
What’s your timeline for a college decision?
“If the decision is not tough, then maybe after June. Like right after my official visits. But if I want to take my time, I would say…October. If, you know, it’s a difficult decision.”