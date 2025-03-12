Top Auburn LB 2025 Signee Could See Significant Action As Freshman
The Auburn Tigers’ youngest position group on the defensive side of the ball this upcoming season will be the linebackers. After linebackers Eugene Asante, Dorian Mausi Jr. and Jalen McLeod all left as seniors, the Tigers will have sophomore Demarcus Riddick leading the linebackers unit next season. Riddick was mentored by Asante last season. However, the Tigers will need much more than Riddick. In December, four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez signed with the Tigers.
Melendez was the No. 181 overall recruit, No. 17 linebacker and No. 24 player in the state of Florida, according to On3. Melendez signed with the Tigers over the Miami Hurricanes, the Florida Gators, the Ole Miss Rebels and Penn State. He joins his brother, Antonio Melendez, who is a sophomore and fellow linebacker. As a high-school senior, Elijah Melendez had 75 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and four interceptions at Osceola High School. Alongside fellow 2025 signee Jekaleb Faulk, Melendez could be competing for one of the starting linebacker spots.
The defense will have many new additions from the transfer portal and the recruiting class next season. Joining Melendez will be five-star Edge Jared Smith who will also likely be an immediate starter. Four-star freshman safety AnQuon Fegans will join sophomore safety Kaleb Harris. Four-star freshman defensive lineman Jourdain Crawford will likely be rotated into the Tigers’ front four. Last but not least, five-star defensive lineman freshman Malik Autry will also make his presence felt. The Tigers recorded 28 sacks a season ago which was tied-49 in the country. With the additions mentioned, the Tigers could really improve their pressure on opposing quarterbacks starting next season.
Of course, the Tigers will need to get the young players throughout the spring and summer before the start of the season. However, the Tigers may have a slightly rough start. They don’t necessarily have the easiest of starts in 2025. They will play the Baylor Bears in Waco, Texas on Friday, Aug. 29.