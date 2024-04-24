Auburn Offers Big-Time 2026 Wide Receiver Recruit
As Auburn forges forward with its top Transfer Portal targets and 2025 recruits, the Tigers are also making a concerted effort to get ahead with 2026 prospects.
From Chesapeake (Va.) Oscar Smith, wide receiver Travis Johnson is one of the nation's best at catching the deep ball. Over and over, Johnson finds his way behind the secondary for big plays and touchdowns.
Here is Johnson's sophomore HUDL film. It's well worth one's time to watch. After seeing Johnson perform, it's not Auburn is his latest scholarship offer. He's also a player that fits a new mold with Hugh Freeze and the Tigers coaching staff.
Across the board, Auburn is seeking players with more natural physical tools like elite arm length, height, and natural strength. For Johnson, it's his 6-foot-3 and 175-pound frame. It includes the long arms that might remind one of current Auburn receiver Cam Coleman.
Watching Johnson run by smaller defenders, his speed also should remind people of Coleman as well. Here's the overall theme to think about. Johnson is the #102 prospect by On3.
Auburn football wants to be a major college football national title contender. To make that happen, there is an elite level of natural talent the Tigers need to consistently find and sign. Johnson is a recruit who fits the mold well. So are several players in the 2024 Auburn class as well as the current 2025 commitments.
Overall, Auburn's recruiting is changing. Johnson is another example of that point taking place.