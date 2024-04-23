Has Auburn’s Projected Season Win Total Gone Up With Recent Transfer Portal Additions?
Fanduel released an over-under number of 7.5 for Auburn’s win total this season. That release came in February as reported here at Auburn Daily.
The odds for the Tigers to surpass 7.5 are worse for a person betting the Tigers do not reach the total, at -154. Betting the over is +124.
One of the reasons why the under is a more popular bet stems from Auburn not having enough proven playmakers, as well as size and experience, at defensive tackle and defensive end. During the past few days, Hugh Freeze and the Tigers began to change that narrative.
Auburn is adding Indiana University defensive tackle Philip Blidi and Texas A&M defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes, each a proven commodity that can make plays, force double teams, and eat up snaps (Blidi with 444 last season, Raikes with 255). There’s also help coming on the edge for the Tigers.
Arkansas State defensive end Keyron Crawford will also come to the Plains. He’s the long and athletic edge defender Auburn needs to help current Tigers like Keldric Faulk and Jalen McLeod. Not just to sack the quarterback mind you, but to help limit the number of snaps each would otherwise have played without adding Crawford to the AU roster.
The Tigers will now have more able-bodies to take on the rigors of SEC play. It even provides Auburn a better chance of beating teams like Georgia and Alabama, two teams the Tigers should have beaten in 2023.
Auburn’s football roster is improving through the Transfer Portal. It will be interesting to see what Las Vegas thinks of the Tigers moving forward.