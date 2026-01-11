SI

Texas Lands Top Receiver in Transfer Portal to Give Arch Manning a New Target

Former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman is joining the Longhorns.

Tyler Lauletta

Arch Manning will have a new top target at Texas with the addition of former Auburn receiver Cam Coleman.
Arch Manning will have a new top target at Texas with the addition of former Auburn receiver Cam Coleman.
While we’re just days away from the College Football Playoff national championship, the transfer portal never sleeps, with teams already hard at work loading up for a run next year.

On Sunday, the Texas Longhorns got some good news on the transfer front, with former Auburn wide receiver Cam Coleman announcing that he would be joining the Longhorns for 2026 via his Instagram.

Coleman was widely viewed as the top receiver in the portal heading into the new year, and with his commitment, gives Texas quarterback Arch Manning a new potential top target as he heads into the 2026 season with even higher expectations than last year.

Manning was clearly hyped to welcome Coleman to the team.

Coleman finished 2025 with 56 receptions for 708 yards and five touchdowns for the Tigers. He’ll look to bump those numbers up with Manning throwing to him this season.

