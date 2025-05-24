Unsung Hero Behind Amaris Williams's Return to Auburn Tigers
Auburn Tigers sophomore defensive end Amaris Williams needed a moment to clear his head. Youth often bring impatience and a lack of self-awareness.
Williams arrived at Auburn as a coveted five-star recruit, the No. 5 edge rusher in the nation according to 247Sports. However, after a disappointing true freshman season, he entered the transfer portal.
With the team stocking up on edge and line talent, in all honesty, Auburn might not miss him. Yet, like a bolt from the blue, Williams changed course and decided to stay on the Plains.
“I feel like, last year, my freshman year, I wasn’t doing right off the field like I was supposed to. That translated. I didn’t perform how I wanted to,” Williams told reporters after Auburn’s A-Day.
“This year, I feel like I’m doing everything right, keeping on track, staying on track, doing what I was supposed to do. Springtime, I’ve been balling. I feel like this year, I’m going to be a big priority for the team.”
After a day, players always speak well about their performance and their prospects. For Williams, it needs to be a field action to back it up. When the SEC promises to provide elite competition, words in May ring hollow unless you attach strong play to it.
In order to do this, the sophomore needs to get on the field. In passing situations when Keldric Faulk kicks inside, that provides a prime opportunity for the aspiring star to shine. In that, he cannot just get to the field. Williams needs to wreak havoc. In all honesty, making the coaching staff give him reps. Forget the star system - make an impact when your number is called.
Lost in Williams’s return is the driving force behind it. Williams relied on a coach to help find his way back. Vontrell King-Williams is not a household name, but to a man, the coach deserves praise for the approach and the ability to recruit defenders. The sophomore gives him credit for being the inspiration.
"Coach Vontrell has been on me, been on my back, since I got here,” said Williams. “Even though I wouldn’t do him right, he was always still coaching me and telling me right from wrong. He’s been teaching me different things that help me when I’m at home or just stuff that will help me better myself as a person in any situation.”
Instead of orange slices and pats on the back, college athletes need the truth. If they fall short of expectations, they need discipline. Now, that falls under various forms. No, the Bobby Knight approach does absolutely nothing for an athlete.
Instead, the Auburn defensive line coach makes sure that accountability occurs. Auburn will either depend on Amaris Williams to break out or they will use the time-honored tradition of " next man up", where they will lean on others to get the job done.
But having invested in Williams and seeing him stay to invest back into the Tigers will pay dividends in the future.