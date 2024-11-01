Vanderbilt at Auburn Predictions and Previews
The Auburn Tigers entertain the surprising Vanderbilt Commodores this weekend. The nation, spellbound by the plucky Vandy team that dropped 40 points on Alabama, captivated fans coast to coast.
Auburn, fresh off a solid win against Kentucky, looks to move closer to somehow righting the ship and plotting a positive course.
After heartbreaking losses for the majority of the season, the Tigers get down to business and line up against a Vanderbilt team looking to gain traction towards bowl eligibility.
Diego Pavia Nightmare
Last year, while leading New Mexico State, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia embarrassed the Tigers on the Plains. Hugh Freeze does not forget too easily. During media availability, Freeze praised not only Pavia but Vanderbilt head coach Clark Lea.
"What a competitor he is and the job that Clark Lea and his staff have done there," said Freeze of Pavia. "To be in the games and have a chance to win all of the games they’re playing against the nation’s elite is so impressive. Fourth year (for Clark), I do think it speaks to, and I know nobody likes to hear this, but good coaches, which there are no bad ones in this league, you get time to really establish your culture and your locker room and people that believe in your system, you should be better when that fourth year rolls around. "
Pavia brings a blend of scrambling ability and just enough arm talent to keep Auburn honest. The veteran players remember that NMSU game. Pavia takes care of the ball and Auburn will need to take the ball out of his hands by force, as he probably won't just throw it to them.
Thorny Issues
For as much as Payton Thorne accounts for much of the Auburn offensive woes, he will continue to start. Hank Brown will see time if Auburn makes a bowl game or if they play blowout football. Like it or not, and many select the latter, Hugh Freeze will ride with Thorne the rest of the way.
The team will need to endure the turnovers and questionable decision-making for the remainder of the season. As a result, the run game and hope that Thorne can locate wide open targets, which looks infinitely easier than threading the needle.
Final Prediction
Once again, the Tigers jump out to a decent start. Everything clicks on both sides of the ball. The defense gets home early and Jalen McLeod and Keldric Faulk each tally a sack. After forcing another three-and-out, the offense takes the ball, looking to score and put distance away.
Thorne turns the ball over and Vanderbilt starts their march down the field. However, unlike previous weeks, Auburn actually does not implode. In fact, they put considerable distance between themselves and Vanderbilt. Jarquez Hunter totals 125 yards from scrimmage as his assault on the record book continues.
Keandre Lambert-Smith improves not only his draft stock but award visibility with at least one touchdown and 80 receiving, Meanwhile, the defense mugs Pavia all afternoon, hitting him over a half-dozen times, avenging the loss from the year before.
Final Score
Auburn: 31
Vanderbilt: 20