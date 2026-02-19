Baylor Baseball Looks to Stay Hot in the Round Rock Classic

The 4-0 ball club hits the road to play in the 2026 Round Rock Classic at Dell Diamond Stadium. The Bears trampled Texas State on Tuesday night and will start the first road trip of the season with two top-20 teams on the horizon.

The first of which will be the No. 7 ranked Oregon State Beavers. The Beavers are coming off a 3-1 start with a walkoff against Stanford. All of their wins have been by a 1-run margin, along with a 5-3 loss to Michigan to start the season.

The Beaver program made it to Omaha last season with a stellar 48-16-1 record, defeating Baylor 4-3 along the way. The talented Oregon State pitching staff will be a great challenge for the Bears' offense, who have burst out of the gates with a 1.079 OPS and a .331 batting average.

Baylor Baseball on X

On Saturday, the Bears will face off against Purdue, who are 2-2 to start off their season. The Boilermakers went 31-23 in their 2025 campaign and are projected to be in the middle of the pack in the Big 10 this year.

Baylor will try to keep the high-caliber offense rolling against Purdue before finishing the weekend against Southern Miss. The Golden Eagles boast one of the most consistent baseball programs across the country with 21 NCAA regional appearances.

They currently sit ranked in the top 20 with a 3-1 record. The Golden Eagles are sure to be another stout opponent for the Baylor Bears on Sunday. Both teams will likely have lots of tired arms in this final game in Round Rock, which will make for an interesting competition of bullpen depth and lineup consistency.

One question regarding Baylor

One question for the Bears going into the tournament: Can the bottom of the lineup get on base? The top of the Bears' lineup has proven that they can find grass or draw a walk when the team needs it. If the 6-9 guys can have some quality at-bats, it would take pressure off of the top of the order to create all the RBIs.

It would also take pressure off the BU starting pitchers, who will be facing more talented lineups than they have seen so far in the season.

The Round Rock Classic is sure to be an exciting weekend of baseball for the Bears. All of the games will be streamed exclusively on D1Baseball.com.